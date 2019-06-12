United Boxing Promotions inks Canadian amateur standout Brock Stumpf

United Boxing Promotions (UBP) has signed Canadian amateur boxing standout Brock Stumpf to an exclusive promotional contract.





Stumpf (1-0, 1 KO), a cruiserweight fighting out of Elora, Ontario, Canada, made his successful pro debut May 14, when his opponent, Eduardo Rodrigo Pacheco (4-5-2), was unable to continue fighting after one round.

“Having been an amateur standout at cruiserweight,” UBP manager Don MacDonald said, “Brock is a very exciting addition to our team and what a great time to join us. People love big punchers and knockouts; Brock will become a fan favorite very soon.”

Stumpf started boxing at the age of 16 at TNT Boxing Academy in Guelph, fought in his first amateur match the following year, and went on to win 45 of 60 amateur fights, many of which by stoppage. He is a three-time Ontario, two-time Silver Glove and three-time Brampton Cup champion.





The 2016 Canadian heavyweight champion fought in numerous international events for Team Canada, as well as in a dual match with Germany.

“I’m excited to sign with a world-class promotions company right here in Ontario – United Boxing Promotions – to start my professional career,” Stumpf commented. “I’ve been to a lot of United Boxing Promotions shows and have seen how it guides fighters from start to finish, debut prospect all the way to world title challenger, building many successful careers for its fighters.

“By adding United Boxing Promotions to my team, I feel I can pursue all my goals in boxing. I can’t wait to step back through the ropes September 14th at the CAA Centre for my next fight.”

Trained by Stevie Bailey, Stumpf has joined a growing UBP stable of talented boxers, including world super welterweight title challenger Brandon “Bad Boy” Cook (20-2, 13 KOs), NABA lightweight champion Josh “Dubs” O’Reilly (15-0, 5 KOs), former IBF International heavyeight champion Frankie Rill, WBC International Silver lightweight title-holder Christian Uruzguieta (18-4-1, 6 KOs), super welterweight Ricardo “Magic Man” Salas (13-1, 9 KOs), lightweight Mohammed Abedeen (10-1-1, 3 KOs), super welterweights Ryan Young (13-4, 10 KOs) and Karlton Hess (3-1, 2 KOs), middleweight Sukhdeep “Chakria” Singh Bhatti (5-0, 2 KOs), and newely signed three-time Canadian National champion Lucas “Prince” Bahdi (1-0, 1 KO).