Undercard Announced For ‘Rockin’ Fights 27′

Star Boxing will present another exciting supporting undercard this Friday July 28th to the Anthony “Showtime” Karperis- Louis Cruz main event for the acclaimed “Rockin Fights” series, at the Paramount in Huntington, NY.

The co-feature bout will be Brooklyn’s Dean “Bad Newz” Burrell (12-1 9KO’s) who returns to The Paramount in a scheduled 8 round Lightweight fight against tough veteran Carlos Osorio (13-7 5KO’s) by way of El Viejo, Nicaragua.

Burrell is making his second consecutive appearance at The Paramount, returning from a big time knockout of prospect Johnny “The Hitman” Hernandez March 24th of this year. Dean’s exciting style and power continue to develop, having KO wins in 9 of his 12 victories. He looks to improve on his winning streak of 11 straight verses the hard-nosed Carlos Osorio who had previously fought for the interim WBC Latino Super Flyweight Title.





In another anticipated undercard bout, undefeated Tyrone “Pretty Boy” James (4-0 2KO’S Elmont, NY) takes on Alexander “El Bravo” Picot (2-3-1 Hartford, CT) in a 6 round Welterweight match.

Tyrone James will be making his 4th straight appearance at the Paramount and is developing a large fan base due to the exciting fights he has made there. The undefeated boxer-puncher is coming off a decision win at the Paramount on March 24th over the very tough Quincy Brown. Tyrone James will need to bring his A-game when he takes on Alexander Picot who has fought highly regarded prospects in Richard Wiggins and Irving Torres. With Picot’s reputation for coming to fight, and James’ reputation for exciting bouts, this is shaping up to be yet another exciting battle at The Paramount.

Simon Saye (0-1 Newark, NJ) will have the honors of taking on pro debuter Abner Guadalupe of the Bronx, NY in a 4 round Super Welterweight contest. Guadalupe is managed by the former NY State Commissioner and current Sirius radio commentator, Randy Gordon, and promises to make his pro debut a successful one.

Opening the show will pro debuter Harrison Barba hailing from NYC who will face Rochester’s Sequan Felton a 4 round Super Featherweight match. Both fighters are looking to put a win on their pro records and matchmaker Ron Katz promises this fight will round out an exciting undercard at the Paramount.





Promoter Joe DeGuardia had these comments about the undercard, “Ron Katz tells me he has put together a great undercard, which will bring extremely competitive and fan favorite fights from beginning to end. Unfortunately, because of the recent insurance and medical rules in place in New York, it has constrained our ability to put on more then 5 fights, but Ron promises that each bout will be sensational from the opening bell as become custom at The Paramount. We are proud that we have been able to keep these club shows from becoming extinct in New York.”

The main event features Hicksville’s Anthony “Showtime” Karperis (14-2 5KO’s Hicksville, NY) as he returns to The Paramount for the 14th time. This may prove his toughest battle to date as he fights against former NY Golden Glove champ Louis Cruz (11-3 5KO’s Bronx, NY) who will look to steal the show. This will be the 27th edition of Joe DeGuardia’s acclaimed “Rockin’ Fights” series.

Karperis is coming off a career best effort in his last fight stopping fellow prospect Scott Burrell on March 24th at the Paramount. Karperis has won 10 of his last 11 bouts, all at the Paramount and is following in the footsteps of Star Boxing’s Chris Algieri, Joe Smith, and Cletus Seldin, becoming the next big attraction developed at the Paramount. The Hicksville native has a huge fan base supporting him each fight and has steadily shown improvement from fight to fight. On July 28th Karperis will be taking on his most dangerous opponent to date in Louis Cruz.

Cruz, a former NY Golden Glove champion, a Bronx native, has never shied away from a challenge as he has taken on solid opposition throughout his career and knows he will have to be at his best when he takes on the exciting Karperis on July 28th.

Promoter Joe DeGuardia had this to say about the July 28th main event “This is what New York boxing used to be like and is supposed to be like. Two young kids, one from Long Island, one from the Bronx, putting it on the line to try and further their careers. This is a good match-up and I expect another sellout at the Paramount– so get your tickets early”.

Tickets are $50 and up and are available now at Star Boxing 718 823-2000 or by going to www.starboxing.com, the Paramount Box Office 631 673-7300, or through Ticketmaster at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling 1 (800) 745-3000.

“Rockin Fights” are sponsored by Legacy Advisors, Montauk Iced Tea, Modell’s Sporting Goods stores, The Inn at Fox Hollow and Camelot Limousine.