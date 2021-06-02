Undefeated Welterweight Daniyar Yeleussinov now a Promotional Free Agent

Photo by Lestor Silva / Univision – Undefeated world ranked welterweight and 2016 Olympic Gold Medal winner Daniyar Yeleussinov is now a promotional free agent.

Yeleussinov of Astana, Kazakhstan has a record of 10-0 with six knockouts.

The 30 year-old has been fighting top competition as evidenced by wins over Marcos Mojica (16-2-2), Reshard Hicks (12-0-1), Alan Sanchez (20-4-1) and a 2nd round knockout over former unified world champion Julius Indongo on November 27th in Hollywood, Florida.

With the win over Indongo, Yeleussinov captured the IBF Intercontinental Title, and that catapulted him to a number-eight ranking in the IBF.

Elvis Crespo, CEO of Boxing Stars Management, said “We would like to thank Matchroom Boxing for bringing Daniyar to this point of his career. We are seeking the best option for Daniyar so he can be properly marketed and moved to the top of the welterweight division. Daniyar is a top talent, and has shown that he is a force to be reckoned with and is a future world champion.”

“I look forward to fighting the better quality fighters, and recognized names of the welterweight division in my next few fights,” said Yeleussinov. “That should lead me to a world title shot. When I was an amateur, my goal was to be the best in the world, and I won the Olympic gold medal. When I turned professional, my goal again was to be the best in the world, and become a world champion. I look forward to signing with a new promoter and they can help on my journey to reach that championship goal.”

From Left To Right-Elvis Crespo, Daniyar Yeleussinov, Marat, Yeleussinov, Ziya Aliyev (Photo by Matchroom Boxing)

Ziya Aliyev, Managing Director of Boxing Stars Management, stated ” Our main priority is to continue building Daniyar’s career so the world can see he is the best welterweight in the world. We are excited about his future, and look forward to getting him back in the ring real soon.”

Before turning professional, Yeleussinov was an extremely accomplish amateur as he won the 2010 Asian Games, 2013 World Championships He was a two-time AIBA Elite Men’s Boxer of the Year. That culminated in winning the 2016 Olympic Gold Medal in Rio de Janeiro. In that tournament, he defeated pro standouts Josh Kelly, Soulemayne Cissokho and Shakhram Giyasov. He also has amateur wins over current undisputed junior welterweight champion Josh Taylor and world champion Jamel Herring.