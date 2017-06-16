Undefeated Prospects Collide on Boxeo Telemundo’s Summmer Season Opener

Tampa, Florida: The number one boxing program on Spanish television, Boxeo Telemundo Ford, will premiere their boxing summer series sizzling hot on Friday,July 7th. Promoters Tuto Zabala Jr. of All Star Boxing, and Ken Thomson of Thompson Boxing have created a collision course for their two young undefeated welterweight prospects to meet.

Ranked #9,WBO NABO Welterweight Champion Hurricane Sammy Valentin, 12-0- 9 KO’s of Tampa, Florida will face the savvy slick southpaw and former NABF Jr. Welterweight Champion Giovani “Gallo de Oro” Santillan, 21-0-11 KO’s of San Diego, California.

“ We want to put in the ring the best fights for our loyal viewers to enjoy, this fight in particular will not disappoint. It’s a tough fight for Hurricane Sammy but in this business you have to beat the best to be the best” said Tuto Zabala Jr. of All Star Boxing, Inc





“We feel Giovani Santillan is ready for this kind of fight, he has the most experience coming into the fight in comparison to Valentin. We know that winning this fight will definitely position us for a WBO world title shot” said Alex Camponovo of Thompson Boxing.

Boxeo Telemundo Ford Summer Series will continue on to Auditorio Blackberry in Mexico City, Mexico on July 14th and July 21st closing the series on July 28th in Kissimmee, Florida at the Osceola Heritage Park.

Valentin vs Santillan will be aired LIVE at 11:35 pm on the Telemundo Network, Doors open at 7pm, Ala Carte Pavilion 4050 Dana Shores Drive, Tampa, Florida, Ticktes on sale now, Information and Tickets call 813-454-7800