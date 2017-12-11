Undefeated Prospect Will Face Toughest Test Of His Career On Windham Boxing Card

Undefeated New Jersey middleweight Chris Thomas (7-0-1, 4 KO’s) will look to continue his winning ways as he meets the sternest test of his young career on Saturday, January 27 at the Castleton Banquet & Conference Center as he takes on Springfield, Massachusetts’ Jose Angel Ortiz in a four-round middleweight fight.

“I’m extremely excited and motivated for my upcoming fight,” said Thomas. “I had a great training camp for my last fight December 9th, so with an additional seven weeks to train, you can expect a stellar performance and a victory for me and Team Gladiator.”





Thomas, at just 19 years of age, is one of the youngest professional boxers in the country. He made his pro debut less than a month after his 18th birthday while still a student at Toms River High School South in New Jersey. He went 4-0 in 2016 and 3-0-1 in 2017. He’ll look to begin 2018 continuing his winning ways in Windham. He is trained and managed by Shawn Darling of Gladiator’s Boxing Gym where he also trains young amateur fighters. He splits his time between boxing and working at Shore Point Distributors.

Jose Angel Ortiz is a battle-tested veteran who has shared the ring with the likes of the son of former world champ Joey Gamache, Steven Gamache, and current New England Lightweight Champion Carlos Candelario of Lawrence, MA. He currently is a personal fitness and boxing trainer in Springfield. He is the head coach for undefeated light heavyweight prospect Reinaldo Graceski (5-0, 3 KO’s).

“I took this fight because I like a challenge and it keeps me motivated to stay in shape and be at my best,” said Ortiz. “I know Chris Thomas is undefeated and has a pretty little record, but he’s never fought someone like me and I’m gonna take this kid to school.”

Tickets for the January 27, 2018 World Class Boxing event in Windham, NH are on sale now

