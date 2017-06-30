Undefeated Olympians to be showcased July 7th on Boxeo TELEMUNDO

Tampa, FL: The July 7th premier of the Boxeo TELEMUNDO summer series just got even hotter. Two Undefeated 2016 Rio Olympians have been added to the card. 19 year old prospect Teofimo Lopez who represented his parents home country of Honduras will face Christian Santibanez in a lightweight bout schedule for 6 rounds. Lopez was born in Brooklyn, New York and now resides in Davie, Florida. He has compiled a record of 5-0 will all of his wins coming by KO. Santibanez, 22, hails from the Alamo City, San Antonio, Texas. In his last fight, March 25, before his hometown crowd, he upset previously undefeated prospect Brandon Soto to improve his record to 5-6-3 KO’s.

Also in action Antonio Vargas who represented the United States who will have his hands full against 20 fight veteran Leonardo Reyes in bantamweight encounter schedule for 6 rounds. Vargas, 20, was born in Houston, Texas and was raised in Kissimmee, Florida where he developed as a fighter, his Father Jose is from Puerto Rico and his Mother is Mexican. The young prospect has won both of his fights inside the distance. Reyes, 23, comes from Tijuana, Mexico and has credentials of 7-13-3 KO’s. Both fighters are promoted by Top Rank and managed by Dave McWater.

In the main event NABO Welterweight Champion “Hurricane” Sammy Valentin (12-0-9 KO’s) of Tampa, Florida will defend his title against San Diego’s Giovanni “Gallo de Oro” Santillan (21-0-11 KO’s) in a clash between undefeated prospects schedule for 10 rounds where somebody’s “0” has to go.





7 fights on the card. Doors open at 7PM, first fight 8:00 PM. The A La Carte Pavilion is located @ 4050 Dana Shore Drive, Tampa, FL. For Information and Tickets call 813-454-7800. Valentin Vs. Santillan is presented by Tuto Zabala’s Jr., All Star Boxing, Inc in association with Thompson Boxing and will be televised live at 11:35 PM by the Telemundo Network.