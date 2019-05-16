Undefeated Cris Reyes to Main Event Battle at the Boat 121

Cris Reyes’ time on the undercard is over. The undefeated 19-year-old sensation will make his main event at Battle at the Boat 121 on Saturday, June 1 at the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Wash.





Reyes, who sports a spotless 6-0 record with 5 KOS, will face Jose Marrufo in a 10-round welterweight bout.

“Cris Reyes is one of the most exciting young boxers in the Northwest and he’s just getting started,” promoter Brian Halquist said. “The kid has speed and power. He’s just a natural inside the ring.”

In addition to the main event, Battle at the Boat 121 will also feature Reyes’ Tenochtitlan Boxing Club teammate Niko McFarland against Nick Brindise and a female bought between Brittany Sims and Myasia Oglesby.





Tickets are available through the EQC box office and all Ticketmaster Outlets. Preliminary bouts will start at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Reyes’ most recent triumph came on March 3 when he scored a second-round victory by knockout over Abdul Kamara.

He also defeated William Parra Smith by second-round TKO on Oct, 27, 2018. That victory came just seven weeks after Reyes ended his fight against Keith Wolf at Battle at the Boat 117 in similar fashion.

Reyes, a 2017 Renton High School graduate, made his Battle at the Boat debut on March 17, scoring a victory by first-round knockout (2:08) over Nicholas Credit.

He followed up that triumph by knocking out Bryce Gonzales in the second round (1:21) on June 9 – 10 days before he turned 19.

As an amateur, Cris Reyes was a 2015 National PAL champion, a 2015 Junior National Golden Gloves runner-up and a two-time Ringside World Championship runner-up, while rising as high as No. 3 in the rankings in the United States.

Marrufo, who fights out of Phoenix, Arizona, brings a two-fight winning streak into the main event, having handed Willie Shaw his first career setback in his most recent appearance on March 23. Shaw entered the contest a perfect 9-0.

McFarland will attempt to extend his winning streak to five consecutive victories when he squares off against Brindise, who brings a 2-0 record into the welterweight contest.

Battle at the Boat 121 is brought to you by Brian Halquist Productions and CageSport MMA. For more information, please visit the CageSport MMA Facebook page and www.halquistproductions.com

Battle at the Boat 121 Card

Saturday, June 1, 2019

10 Round Main Event – Welterweight

Cris Reyes vs. Jose Marrufo

Undercard Bouts

Nicholas Coughran vs Justin Milani

Nick Brindise vs Niko McFarland

William Parra-Smith vs Jacob Kramer

Sean Gee vs Antonio Neal

Myasia Oglesby vs Brittany Sims