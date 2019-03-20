Undefeated Cabrera Mioletti set to face Dulay Saturday at Battle at the Boat 120

Undefeated super featherweight Giovanni Cabrera Mioletti will attempt to improve his record to 16-0 when he faces dangerous Recky Dulay in the main event of Battle at the Boat 120 on Saturday.





Taking place at the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Wash., the event will feature six bouts, highlighted by the 10-round contest between Cabrera Mioletti (15-0) and Dulay (11-4).

Tickets are available through the EQC box office and allTicketmaster Outlets. Preliminary bouts will start at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Cabrera Mioletti, a native of Seattle who now fights out of Chicago, is coming off a victory over former world title contender Antonio Escalante on Jan. 11. Cabrera Mioletti won the fight by third-round TKO, giving him three consecutive wins via knockout.





He also bested previously undefeated Headley Scott by seventh-round TKO on Nov. 17 and Carlos Padilla by fourth-round knockout on Sept. 8.

“We have been putting on shows for more than two decades and we’ve never seen a hotter prospect than Gio,” said promoter Brian Halquist, whose Battle at the Boat series is the longest running tribal boxing event in the nation. “Dulay will be a great test for him as he continues to climb the rankings.”

Dulay brings an impressive resume into the contests as he has been in the ring with current undefeated World Boxing Association Super WorldSuper Featherweight champion Gervonta Davis and handed former World Boxing Association Fedelatin Super Featherweight champion Jaime Arboleba his first career defeat.

The undercard will feature a super lightweight bout between Niko McFarland and Manuel Ortega.

McFarland is looking to win his fourth straight bout.

“I’m determined to keep that streak going. It’s my time now,”McFarland said.

This marks Ortega’s return to boxing following a five-year hiatus.

“It feels great to be back. I am, of course, a little nervous,”said Ortega, who has faced two world champions during his career, “but (I) have been wanting to get back in the ring for a while now. I am grateful for the opportunity.”

Battle at the Boat 120 will also see two additional super lightweight bouts between Luis DeAlba and William Parra Smith and Dylan Blakesly taking on Carlos Hernandez, as well as a five-round welterweight fight between Andres Garcia Abarca vs Charon Spain.

Battleat the Boat 120 is brought to you by Brian Halquist Productions and CageSportMMA. For more information, please visit the CageSport MMA Facebook page and www.halquistproductions.com

Battle atthe Boat 120 Card

Saturday,March 23, 2019

10 Round Main Event –Super Featherweight

Giovanni Cabrera Mioletti vs. Recky Dulay

6 Round Undercard Bouts

MiguelContreras vs. Keasen Freeman

4 Round Undercard Bouts

Manuel Ortega vs Niko McFarland

Andres Garcia Abarca vs Charon Spain

Luis DeAlba vs William Parra-Smith

Dylan Blakesly vs Carlos Hernandez