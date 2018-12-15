Undefeated Abraham Nova Returns Tonight in Belgium

Red-hot and undefeated super featherweight prospect Abraham “El Super” Nova will be back in action tonight (Saturday, December 15) in the co-main event of a 12 Round Promotions event entitled “Boxing Night 7” at the Spiroudome Arena, in Hainaut, Belgium.





Nova (13-0, 10 KOs), from Braintree, Massachusetts, will face Madrid, Spain’s Brian Pelaez (8-2, 1 KO) in an eight-round showdown.

In the night’s main event, Belgium’s own WBA #3 cruiserweight contender Ryad Merhy (26-1, 21 KOs) will take on the always dangerous Samuel Clarkson (21-4, 14 KOs) of Cedar Hill, Texas in a 12-round battle for the WBA International Cruiserweight Championship.

This will be 24-year-old Nova’s fifth fight of 2018. The Puerto Rican American was last seen winning the NABA-USA Super Featherweight Championship with a unanimous 10-round decision over tough Ugandan Sulaiman Segawa in November. This will be Nova’s fourth fight at the Spiroudome Arena.

Big punching Ryad turned professional in 2013 and won 18 consecutive fights before winning the WBA Inter-Continental cruiserweight title. He would improve his record to 24–0 before suffering his only career loss in a challenge for the vacant WBA cruiserweight title against Arsen Goulamirian. Ryad is looking for his third win on his comeback trail against Clarkson.

To top the extensive undercard, Belgium (via Russia’s) Timur Nikarkhoev (18-2, 13 KOs) will face Argentina’s Guillermo Ruben Andino (13-5, 6 KOs) in an eight-round light heavyweight contest.

Also in action will be Belgian heavyweight Herve “Double H” Hubeaux (29-3, 14 KOs) taking on Bosnia And Herzegovina’s Srdan Govedarica (6-6, 5 KOs) in an eight-rounder; unbeaten Belgian super lightweight Antoine Vanackere (8-0, 5 KOs) in an eight-rounder against Spanish veteran Ruben Garcia (4-5-2); undefeated Belgian cruiserweight Kamel Kouaouch (6-0) taking on fellow countryman Erik Nazaryan (27-20-4, 20 KOs) over eight rounds; undefeated Belgian welterweight Hovhannes Martirosyan (4-0, 3 KOs) vs. Hungary’s Gyorgy Varju (6-3, 3 KOs); and Belgian light heavyweight Bader Jalane having his second fight in a four-rounder against Serbian veteran Aleksandar Petrovic (3-14-3, 3 KOs); plus some exciting amateur action to start the show.

The event will be broadcast live on Epicentre.TV.

Abraham Nova is co-promoted by Greg Cohen Promotions (GCP), 12 Round Promotions and Murphy’s Boxing.