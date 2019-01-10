Unbeaten Sonny Boy Price tops bill for first time

Price is right for Sonny Boy as he headlines first ever show





It’s ‘Showtime’ at North Notts Arena on March 9 as JE Promotions in association with Scott Calow Boxing lay on another packed show of local professional boxing talent in Worksop.

Unbeaten Sheffield lightweight Sonny Boy Price (5-0) will be stepping up to his first six-rounder, topping the bill for the first time in his professional boxing career that has seen him win all five fights convincingly.

The 22-year-old from Swallownest was a standout amateur winning seven Yorkshire titles when boxing out of the Steel City Gym. He turned pro, aged 21, after a decade in the amateurs and debuted in November 2017, defeating Stockport’s ‘Devil Child’ Jamie Quinn (3-47-2) in a shutout points win over four-rounds.





Training out of the thriving Fighting Fit Gym with trainer Michael White, Price has beaten all of the usual suspects by decision at this fledgling stage of his career and has managed to win every single one of the 20 rounds so far.

The South Yorkshire prospect, who aspires to win a British title in the future, is excited to be topping the bill for the first time and expects to receive huge support on the night.

Elsewhere on the card, the most local boxer of all, super-middleweight Luke Haigh (1-0) from Harworth, will be looking to double his win tally having won his professional debut against journeyman Scott Hillman (0-31) last October at the Harvey Hadden Centre in Nottingham on another JE Promotions and Scott Calow Boxing co-promotion when Ekow Essuman claimed the English welterweight title in the main event.

‘Cool Hand’ Luke, 26-years-old, is trained by former Central Area champion Josh Morgan, and will take part in another four-round contest against an opponent yet to be confirmed.

The rising 168lbs prospect hails from the same small village where his manager Joe Elfidh came from and has the support of the surrounding area.

Doncaster’s Kyle Fox (6-0) returns in a ‘keep busy’ fight but can’t afford to slip up as a shot at the Central Area title shot looms in the near future.

The Central Area welterweight champion Anthony Tomlinson (9-0) lays in wait for Fox, who were both meant to meet last September at the Magna Centre in Rotherham after Hatfield’s Fox, 25-years-old, had won the British Challenge belt in his last bout.

Langold’s light-heavyweight Andy White (2-1) is on the come back trail after a two-year absence due to medical difficulties. The 29-year-old’s career has stumbled and stalled since losing his debut on points in 2015. Since signing with Joe Elfidh, he won his first fight under the JE Promotions banner in March 2016 and now returns to the same site to continue his winning streak.

Cameron Kaihau from Mexborough will be making his debut after signing with JE Promotions last November. An ABA Novice finalist, Cameron has a rich history of boxing in his family, trained by his dad Si at Mexborough ABC in Doncaster, his grandfather, Alani, boxed professionally between 1958-1964.

Lincoln’s all-action welterweight Jordan McLoughlin (3-2), scored a stoppage in his last appearance at the North Notts Arena and will be looking to excite the crowds again, especially since being stopped himself in his last fight against debutant Shane Medlen last April in Sheffield.

Scott Calow’s latest signing Sam Spooner debuts on the show.

Completing the card will be Nottingham’s Carwyn Herbert (3-2); Ruskington’s unbeaten cruiserweight Dan Cooper (7-0-1); and Doncaster’s unbeaten 147-pounder Ryan Stevenson (5-0) and debutant Joshua Padley, an amateur national champion at 64kg, who both train with Ian Allcock at the Doncaster Boxing Academy.

Promoter Joe Elfidh commented on what will be the 10th show at th East Midlands venue, “It’s exciting times for JE Promotions, we’re working hard keeping all the boys busy and happy and maneuvering them into positions so when the time comes they will be ready to step up for titles. We’ve got some fantastic shows coming up so be sure to come along and support on March 9.”

