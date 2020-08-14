Unbeaten Prospects Collide on Second Edition of 3.2.1. Boxing

Thompson Boxing Promotions is pleased to present their second 3.2.1 Boxing event since the COVID-19 pandemic, featuring three action-packed bouts on Sunday, September 6, 2020. The free stream will air live on the Thompson Boxing Promotions website (www.thompsonboxing.com), as well as their Facebook and YouTube pages.

3.2.1. Boxing will take place at the Omega Products International

Event Center in Corona, CA, and will start at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET. 3.2.1 Boxing is a non-audience show.

In the 8-round main event, welterweight Louie Lopez (8-0-1, 4 KOs), of Corona, Ca will do battle with Saul “Avatar” Bustos (12-0-1, 7 KOs), who fights out of Los Angeles, CA, in a match-up of two unbeaten prospects with one looking to become a contender.

Lopez, who is coached by Henry Sanchez, will be looking to make a statement as will Bustos. Lopez has faced some good opposition so far in his career but is also looking to shake off the ill-feelings of a draw he had against Demarcus Layton, two fights ago. Bustos is looking to carry the momentum from his last fight, a TKO against Ariel Vasquez.

In the 6-round co-feature, the very talented George “El Yuyu” Acosta (9-1, 1 KO), of Whitter, Ca, will face Teodoro “El Regalo” Alonso (3-2) of Los Angeles, CA, in a bout that is sure to be fan friendly.

The opening 6-round super flyweight bout sees Mario Hernandez (10-1-1, 3 KOs) of Santa Ana, CA, against Manny “Meny” Flores (8-0, 5 KOs), in a fight that will dictate where both fighters careers will go from here.

“We returned with our first online PPV with Michael Dutchover, Ruben Torres and Arnold Dinong and it was a great show that got fantastic feedback,” said promoter Ken Thompson. “We are now looking to move forward and put on more great entertaining shows for fight fans across the country. Our goal is to give the fans competitive high-quality fights while adhering to the California guidelines for safety during these trying times.”

“We’re glad to be back with our second edition of 3.2.1. Boxing,” said Alex Camponovo, Thompson Boxing’s general manager and creator of 3.2.1 Boxing. “All of these bouts will provide good action, and stern tests for each fighter as anything could happen on fight night. A lot is on the line for these guys as they have had a long lay-off and now are in fights that could elevate their careers quickly.”

Beto Duran will operate as the blow-by-blow commentator with expert commentary by Dough Fisher, while Jessica Rosales will serve as the onsite ringside reporter.

3.2.1 Boxing is sponsored by Makita: Rule the Outdoors and Henry-Fotifiber: Building Confidence, Omega Products International, and Thompson Building Materials.

For more information, regular updates on our fighters, events, and promotions, please visit ThompsonBoxing.com. You can also follow the conversation on social media, please use #321Boxing and #ThompsonBoxing.