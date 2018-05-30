Unbeaten Metcalf warns Fortea of frustrations

Unbeaten light-middleweight JJ Metcalf has warned Jorge Fortea he has plenty of pent-up aggression to draw on when the pair clash for a WBC ranking title on Tyson Fury’s undercard.





Metcalf recorded three consecutive stoppages in 2017 and has since been avoided with a string of pull-outs, delays and botched purse bids.

Now, the Liverpudlian is looking to put eight months of inactivity to one side and blast his way into the world title reckoning against Spain’s Fortea (16-1-1-KO5) at Manchester Arena on June 9.

Metcalf said: “There’s lots of frustration there because there have been a lot of setbacks but now I’m going to be let off the leash on a big card and I’m so grateful to MTK Global and Frank Warren for that.

“I can’t wait to get in there. I feel like I’ve been ready for a while. Being out for a few months, there might be some ring rust but I’m pretty confident you’ll get the best version of me yet.





“Once I’ve got this job done – which I plan to do in good fashion – I’ll keep on improving as I fight more regularly.

“I was watching Fortea on Box Nation the other day. He’s decent. He’s a good mover with fast hands but he carries them pretty low and sits on the ropes too much. That’ll be a dangerous place to be against me.”

Metcalf returns at the Manchester Arena on the Fury undercard – live on BT Sport – with ‘Big Sexy’ Sean Turner v Nathan Gorman and Troy Williamson v Jack Flatley other standout match-ups.

