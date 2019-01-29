Unbeaten Commonwealth king signs with MTK Global

Undefeated Commonwealth flyweight champion Jay Harris has signed a promotional deal with MTK Global and will fight on the Cardiff show on March 1.





The Welshman has blasted to 14-0-KO8 since turning professional in 2013 – winning the title in both 2017 and 2018 – and now has other belts in mind after a brutal three-round stoppage of Ross Murray last time out.

Harris said: “I’m really excited to have joined the MTK Global team and I believe with them backing me, I’ll finally get the fights I deserve and push on towards major titles.

“These iFL TV shows are such a good thing for the sport. They give relatively unknown boxers the platform on which to be seen and a chance to connect with new fans. The popularity of streaming is going from strength to strength.





“My goals for 2019 are pretty simple. I just want to win titles and I know MTK Global will help me do that. I’d love a British title shot by the end of the year so we’ll see how things go.

“I rate myself highly despite the flyweight division being competitive. I’ve sparred with some of the best flyweights and super-flyweights out there already and I’ve more than held my own.”

Promoter Lee Eaton said: “We’re delighted to have secured this promotional deal with Jay, who’s one of the most exciting flyweights out there. We saw that in his last bout.

“As these shows continue to take off we hope to have fighters like Jay grace the stages and give the fans what they want – boxing entertainment.”

Alongside Harris on a growing card in the Welsh capital is IBF European super-lightweight champion Akeem Ennis Brown defending against Bilal Rehman, Jacob Robinson vs. Jonny Phillips and many more.

