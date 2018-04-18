Ultimate Boxxer Live On 5spike

ULTIMATE BOXXER, Britain’s first boxing entertainment brand, is delighted to announce that free-to-air TV channel 5Spike will broadcast the inaugural event from the Manchester Arena on Friday 27th April. LIVE across the UK.





The new and exciting boxing elimination tournament will provide raw, modern and exhilarating action for viewers to watch LIVE on Freeview Channel 31, Sky 160, TalkTalk 31, Freesat 141, BT TV 31 and Virgin Media 154.

Created to give untapped, talented and fiercely ambitious boxers a golden opportunity to become boxing’s next big stars across multiple weight divisions, ULTIMATE BOXXER has high profile legends involved including British greats Ricky Hatton and Anthony Crolla as well as former world champion and leading pundit Paulie Malignaggi. Spike programming is endeavouring to bring something cutting edge to the booming UK boxing scene.

ULTIMATE BOXXER I features eight undefeated boxers in the Welterweight division who will battle it out in toe-to-toe action in four quarter-finals of 3 x 3-minute rounds, followed by two semi-finals and one final to determine an ULTIMATE BOXXER champion in one night who’ll also win a life-changing cash prize from a pool of £50,000.

ULTIMATE BOXXER also aims to engage a younger audience utilising leading digital brands and social media to provide a different boxing experience. The quarter-finals will begin on Unilad at 7.15pm GMT before the live show on 5Spike begins at 9pm.





Benjamin Shalom, Founder of ULTIMATE BOXXER, said

“I’m thrilled to partner with 5Spike to make available on free-to-air TV the debut of ULTIMATE BOXXER I. We believe that 5Spike is a great match for our brand and possesses the drive and energy for entertainment smarter, sharper and braver.

We want to give something to both the fans & the sport and I’m delighted that 5Spike share the same vision.”

Caj Sohal, Head of Sport across the Channel 5 family said:





“Here at 5Spike we are always on the lookout for high impact and engaging sport content. We are excited about working with Ultimate Boxxer for this brand new fighting format and hope that it delivers knock out results”

Live: Ultimate Boxxer I will be on 5Spike on Friday 27th April at 9pm.

ULTIMATE BOXXER I will take place at the Manchester Arena on Friday 27th April. Go to www.ultimateboxxer.com for further information.