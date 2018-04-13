ULTIMATE BOXXER CONTENDERS MATCHED FOR SHOWDOWNS AT MANCHESTER ARENA

ULTIMATE BOXXER I will take place at the Manchester Arena on April 27. Tickets are available from www.ultimateboxxer.com





As the excitement builds towards the premier of ULTIMATE BOXXER on Friday 27th April at the Manchester Arena, the official draw took place today at the offices of online broadcast partner UNILAD.

ULTIMATE BOXXER I matches eight undefeated welterweight boxers who will fight it out in toe-to-toe action in four quarter-finals of 3 x 3-minute rounds, followed by two semi-finals and one final to crown an ULTIMATE BOXXER.

Not only will the winner get his hands on a life-changing cash prize from a pool of £50,000, he has a golden shot to become a star and put himself in a position for big career opportunities.

ULTIMATE BOXXER is backed by ambassadors Ricky Hatton, Anthony Crolla and Paulie Malignaggi and celebrities will be at ringside and big music acts will perform on an electric night in front of millions of internet fight fans.





At the draw, with hosts Andrew Ellis and Geordie Shore reality star Abbie Holborn, the four mouthwatering quarter-finals all guarantee plenty of action for fans and viewers.

Fight #1 sees Northampton punching machine Drew Brown take on Southampton battler Jimmy Cooper. Out to emulate his uncle Gary – a former British Super-Welterweight Champion – Cooper believes his amateur pedigree will be able to tame the high work-rate of the relentless Brown who does not stop.

Fight #2 pits Leeds hero Tom Young against Stoke-on-Trent warrior Ben Eland in a fascinating fighter v boxer clash. All-out aggressor Young learned to fight on the streets of his home city in Leeds, whilst sharp counter-puncher Eland has a more cerebral approach to boxing.

Fight #3 matches Birmingham’s answer to Vasyl Lomachenko against the new Ricky Hatton: Kaisee Benjamin v Sam Evans. Benjamin admits he’s borrowed a few moves from pound-for-pound great Lomachenko – and Evans served his pro apprenticeship under British great Hatton who said Evans’ all-action style reminded him of himself.





Fight #4 is set to be a cracking clash between Sunderland puncher Isaac Macleod against local Manchester favourite Andy Kremner. Macleod has the best form over the three-round distance, having won European Youth gold and World Youth silver as an amateur, but Mathew Hatton trained Kremner hopes home support and all-out aggression will make him unstoppable.

