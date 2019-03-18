Ultimate Boxxer at The Indigo at The O2 on May 10 live on BT Sport

ULTIMATE BOXXER, Britain’s first boxing entertainment brand, is delighted to announce that it has signed a broadcast deal with BT Sport, starting with its first event of the year on Friday 10th May at The Indigo at The O2.





The deal will see a minimum of five ULTIMATE BOXXER events broadcast live in the UK and Ireland in the first year that will simulcast on BT Sport, BT Sports’ YouTube channel – available to anyone to watch for free, and dedicated boxing channel BoxNation, with the second event confirmed for Friday 28th June in Manchester.

Created to provide a new boxing experience, ULTIMATE BOXXER will provide a lot of opportunities within the sport.

Eight talented fighters from around the UK battle it out in the high-paced elimination tournament in four quarter-finals of 3 x 3 minute rounds, followed by two semi-finals and one final to determine the winner who will win the large share of the prize money, a promotional deal and be catapulted up the rankings. An opportunity to represent their country in international finals is also on the line.





The product and events are designed to engage and attract the next generation of sports fans on a more regular basis.

Following two incredible test events, ULTIMATE BOXXER returns to the capital on May 10th for an unrivalled night of action and entertainment in the ultra-competitive middleweight division.

ULTIMATE BOXXER founder Ben Shalom, said, “It’s great to get this over the line with BT Sport who share the same vision to bring something extra to the boxing industry. British boxing has never been in such a healthy position and Ultimate Boxxer will present long-term opportunities for boxers whilst giving sports fans an experience they won’t forget. I’m really looking forward to getting started on May 10th with an extremely competitive card.”

ULTIMATE BOXXER Director Paulie Malignaggi, said, “When we started this last year we wanted to give the biggest platform possible to the competing fighters. It is great that BT have bought into the ambition to keep evolving the sport and also engage digital audiences. I’m very excited to watch some amazing stories unfold on this journey and see the tournaments evolve.”

Steve Norris, head of sports commercial rights, BT Sport said “Boxing is booming and it’s a great time to be a fan, with the sport growing at an enormous pace and gaining new audiences. Ultimate Boxxer is bringing a fresh new style to one of the oldest sports in the world and we think our viewers will love this addition to the wealth of Boxing they are already enjoying on BT Sport.”

ULTIMATE BOXXER premiered last April in the Welterweight division in a huge event at Manchester Arena. The thrilling action saw Northampton’s Drew Brown crowned the inaugural winner. UB II followed in November at The Indigo with the spotlight on the Light-Heavyweight class and in another dramatic night, Birmingham’s Shakan Pitters claimed the top prize.

The eight middleweights who will fight it out in search of glory in UB III are:

1. JOE HURN, Clacton, Essex, 10-0-1 (6)

Short Colour: Yellow

Built like a brick, the big puncher from Essex is aiming to blast his way through the fights. Has struggled for opportunities despite being highly rated. This is the type of fighter Ultimate Boxxer will help.

2. TEY-LYNN JONES, Southern Area Champion, Basildon, Essex, 11-1-0 (2)

Short Colour: Blue

Defended his Southern Area title in his last fight and has sparred successfully with likes of world champions Billy Joe Saunders, James DeGale and George Groves. Extremely confident of success and a sworn vegan.

3. DERRICK ‘THE PUNCHING PREACHER’ OSAZE, Peckham, London, 6-0-0 (1)

Short Colour: Grey

Unbeaten in six fights, the Londoner has an unusual background. He as an ordained minister committed to a life of non-violence. He goes by the name of the “Punching Preacher”.

4. GRANT DENNIS, Former Southern Area Champion, Chatham, Kent, 12-1-0 (2)

Short colour: White

The ‘Go Getter’, a former Southern Area Middleweight Champion needed just 48 seconds to score a stunning KO victory in his last fight out. Has been unlucky not to go further with his only loss coming in a British title fight and will be looking at this event as his chance. Coming into the competition as the oldest competitor.

5. KEIRON CONWAY, Northampton, Northamptonshire, 10-0-0 (3)

Short colour: Pink

Tipped as the favourite. This undefeated hot-shot has tasted the high-life after featuring on the an Amir Khan undercard. He is now ready to make his move in the division.

6. JOSH GROOMBRIDGE, Burton-on-Trent, Staffordshire, 7-1-0 (4)

Short Colour: Black

Big support and not to be underestimated. The dark horse who will be seeking a break through as a serious contender. He is a massive character with an enormous following and warns that he is not to be underestimated.

7. SEAN PHILLIPS, Surrey, 6-0

Short Colour: Red

Training out of the famous Peacock gym. The young, unbeaten, 22 year old has been tipped for a bright future under the watchful eye of top trainer Martin Bowers.

8. KAAN HAWES, Witham, Essex, 5-0-1

Short Colour: Green

No losses on his record and relatively unknown. Learnt his trade on the white collar scene after a previous career in professional football. He is an outsider with a big fanbase…Stranger things have happened…

An action packed undercard will see the return of highly-rated and undefeated Light-Heavyweight talent and UB II winner Shakan Pitters and unbeaten super-middleweight prospect Idris Virgo who is out to prove to critics he is more than just a reality star.

Sign Up for exclusive access to discounted presale tickets here: https://ultimateboxxer.com/sign-up/

Tickets will go on general sale at 9am on Wednesday 20th March on ticketmaster.co.uk AXS.com and ultimateboxxer.com priced at:

£30 Balcony Standing (General Admission)

£35 Floor Standing (General Admission)

£55 Upper Balcony Seats

£70 Outer Ringside

£100 Inner Ringside

£200 Kings Row (Padded Balcony seats, separate bar, VIP entrance)

For all VIP & Corporate Packages please contact www.sportandmusic.co.uk