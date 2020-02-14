Ultimate Boxxer 7 Fighter Lineup Announced

EUBANK, JEFFERS AND COSTA SET TO COMPETE IN THE MOST HIGH-PROFILE LINE UP TO DATE – EVENT WILL TAKE PLACE AT MANCHESTER ICE ARENA, FRIDAY, APRIL 3 – TICKETS ON GENERAL SALE NOW





Ultimate Boxxer; the short-form professional boxing brand has today announced the eight Super Middleweight fighters set to compete on Ultimate Boxxer 7 – the seventh instalment of the series, which is taking place at Manchester’s Ice Arena on Friday April 3.

Ultimate Boxxer 7 will see some of Britain’s elite Super Middleweights come together in a one-night knockout event that includes Seb Eubank, Mark Jeffers and Diego Costa as they battle it out over a night where there will be only one winner.

The event will be broadcast live in the UK on BT Sport.





Tickets to Ultimate Boxxer 7 are on general sale now and can be purchased via Ticketmaster, following a sold out pre-sale before the boxers were announced.

With a fight card stacked with talent and six fighters going into the tournament unbeaten, Ultimate Boxxer 7 promises to be an unforgettable night of elite explosive boxing action for boxing purists and casual fans alike.

The fighters:





All eyes will be on British fighter Seb Eubank, who will put it all on the line. With extensive combat sport pedigree and with a surname that is set to turn heads amongst the boxing community, he has everything to prove as he looks to continue his unbeaten professional record in the ring. Those that train closely with him will tell you that he has the famous Eubank knockout power.

At just 22 years old, Manchester’s Mark Jeffers (11-0-0) will enter the night full of confidence following his recent title win. With 11 wins from 11 fights, he goes into the tournament as one of the favourites with comparison’s already being made to Ricky Hatton – many tipping him to go to the very top in the sport.

Unbeaten Idris Virgo comes into the tournament entering the peak of his career. Best known for being a contestant in Love Island back in 2017, he will be determined to be taken seriously in the professional sport with his exciting style and personality.

Knockout artist Diego Costa who hails from Brazil via Manchester (7-0-0) joins the tournament with the best knockout ratio on the card. He is yet to taste defeat in his professional boxing career and his explosive nature is sure to excite fans as he looks to maintain his unbeaten record.

Next up is former Commonwealth Super Middleweight Champion Luke Blackledge who fights out of Lancashire. Blackledge brings the most experience to the card and will be seeing this as his last chance to hit the big time.

Representing Scotland is the current Celtic champion, Tommy Philbin who returns to his favoured super middle weight and will be looking to return to winning ways when he steps back inside the ring after experiencing defeat for the first time in his last fight.

Finally, two Manchester based fighters complete the line-up. The established Charlie Schofield who holds a very impressive fight record of (15-1-0) and stands at 6ft 3 inches tall. And 22-year-old Ben Ridings, the youngest fighter in the tournament who will be looking to maintain his unbeaten record in front of his own fans.

Four quarterfinals of 3 x 3-minute rounds will be followed by two semi-finals before one grand finale to determine who will take home the title.

The draw for the quarter final pairings will take place before the show.

The Ultimate Boxxer event will also feature other headline fights including world title challenger Jimmy Kelly (24-2) and the undefeated British welterweight Jack ‘demolition man’ Rafferty (11-0).

Ultimate Boxxer Super-middleweights sees the Ultimate Boxxer series return to Manchester for the second time in six months. Last time out Nick ‘Wild’ Webb was crowned the winner of the heavyweight edition coming out on top on points against Mark Bennett in front of a 4,000-capacity crowd.

Benjamin Shalom, Promoter at Ultimate Boxxer said: “We’re excited to bring Ultimate Boxxer to a monster super middleweight division. The Ultimate Boxxer shows have been growing in popularity with huge ticket sales and now a sold-out pre-sale for this show.

“This time we decided to bring a group of high-profile names to the card to give something extra. There is no doubt this is our highest quality card to date.”

He added: “Ultimate Boxxer has already proved it’s a platform for boxers to go and compete at the very top of the sport. Shakan Pitters, Mikael Lawal and I hope Derrick Osaze will all be fighting for British titles this year. This year there will be even more opportunity for our winners on our shows’