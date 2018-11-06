UK News: Zach Parker; Jack Catterall

Zach Parker claimed the vacant British Super Middleweight Title, formerly held by Rocky Fielding, with one arm on Saturday evening.





The Swadlincote pugilist took his unbeaten record to 17-0 and claimed opponent Darryl Williams’ ‘0’ in the process.

The 24 year-old started brightly but disaster struck early in the third round as Parker dislocated his left shoulder, meaning he had to box the remainder of the contest with one arm. With Parker hampered, Williams enjoyed success in the middle rounds before a rousing three round finish from the Derbyshire fighter. Parker somehow managed to bite down on his gumshield and work through the pain to outbox and outwork Williams in those latter rounds to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat with a performance that oozed both skill and determination.

The judges carded a split decision 117-112 and 115-114 in favour of Parker. A third had it 115-113 to Williams.

“We are delighted for Zach,” explained BCB’s Head of Boxing, Errol Johnson, who works alongside Parker and manager, Neil Marsh. “He showed a tremendous amount of heart to just get through the fight and a tremendous amount of quality to get the decision. His footwork and head movement, with a dislocated shoulder, was world class. Those final three rounds, when we feared Williams would really put it on him; Zach boxed and moved and showed what he is about.

“A lot has been made of the decision and I don’t think enough credit has been given to Zach. It was a close fight and we were delighted to get the win and claim the British Title. Imagine boxing with one arm, and battling through the pain of a dislocated shoulder for the best part of ten rounds? And winning a British Title against an unbeaten fighter? That tells you what Zach is all about.”

###

Undefeated super-lightweight Jack Catterall is confident he’s fully earned a world title shot having cleaned up the division domestically.

‘El Gato’ (23-0-KO12) has beaten Tyrone McKenna and Ohara Davies in his most recent two bouts and with the WBO Intercontinental belt in his possession since early 2015, he feels ready for a shot at the top prize.





When Hooker makes the first defence of the WBO world title he won by edging Terry Flanagan against Alex Saucedo on November 16, Catterall will be more than an interested spectator.

Catterall said: “I’ve never turned down a fight. Every single domestic fight my promoter Frank Warren has offered me, I’ve accepted.

“I’ve boxed every opponent I’ve been asked to domestically so now I want to fight on the international scene, whether that’s Hooker or Saucedo.

“I’m only 25 and I’m still improving. I know I’ve got lots of ground to cover but I believe I’ve earned my shot at this world title and it’ll take the right fight against the right opponent for me to really express myself.

“When I watched Hooker fight Flanagan I thought he was alright but there’s no area I thought he excelled in. I believe my skills outweigh his skills. He doesn’t look the strongest or fastest at the weight.

“I’m sure Hooker might say something similar about me but with the momentum I’ve got and the fighters I train with, I learn all the time and the better the opponent, the better you’ll see me fight.”