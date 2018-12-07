UK News: Sunny Edwards; Darragh Foley; Joseph Roswell

WBO European super-flyweight king Sunny Edwards is hoping an assured victory over Junior Granados sets up a British title shot in early 2019.





‘Showtime’ (9-0-KO3) successfully defended his belt by outpointing Ryan Farrag last time out and now turns his attention to facing powerful Mexican Grandados at the Brentwood Centre on Saturday – live on BT Sport.

With the prospect of challenging Jay Harris early next year providing extra motivation, Edwards said: “I’ll keep saying it – I want the British title. I want big domestic fights right now. I want Jay Harris for the British title.

“There’s also the possibility of facing the likes of Paddy Barnes and Andrew Selby. Selby is pushing for world titles and I’m not ready for that yet but when it happens, that’ll be a big fight.

“First I have to get through Granados, though. Stylistically, I think this is similar to the Ryan Farrag fight. It’s hard to gauge because British fighters get more exposure so I don’t know how much of a step up Granados is.

“Granados is obviously a hard puncher. I’m unsure if he’s better than Farrag but regardless, this is a step in the right direction for me.

“I had a good reception for the Farrag fight and I’m expecting another good one in Brentwood. There are so many Essex fighters I’ve fought alongside for many years, it should be a good atmosphere in there.”

###

World-ranked super-lightweight Darragh Foley is confident of adding the WBO European title to his list of achievements this weekend.

The Australia-based Irishman (15-2-1-KO8) arrives in London to take on the unbeaten Akeem Ennis Brown (11-0) at York Hall – live on BoxNation – on a packed MTK Global card.

With the 140lb scene buzzing both domestically and internationally, Foley is eager to use the occasion as a springboard to booking clashes with even bigger names.

Foley, who has won WBA, WBO and WBC ranking titles already, said: “I’m excited to get in there again. There’s no added pressure for this one. It’s no big thing for me because I’ve headlined TV cards in Australia for years.

“It’s just another day at the office for me. I won’t let the occasion get to me.

“We know Brown is tricky if you let him be. He’s got an unconventional style and he can make it an ugly fight. I never worry too much about what my opponent’s going to do, though. I just worry about myself.

“I’ll just go in and let it flow and victory on Friday night will give me a great springboard for 2019. It’ll finish the year off on a high just like I started it by beating the world No. 8.

“I’ll be perfectly placed for big fights in 2019.

“I’m in super shape heading into this one. I’ve been in Boston working hard and I was in good shape even before I came out here. I’ve sparring against bigger, stronger, heavier men and I’m learning every day.

“This is the second camp I’ve done out under Hector Bermudez. I also brought over my strength and conditioning coach so it’s been a perfect partnership between the two of them. Everything has been catered for and I’m raring to go.”

Joining Foley vs. Brown on the bill is Larry Ekundayo’s IBF European welterweight defence against Louis Greene, Liam Wells vs. Rod Douglas and much more.

###

MTK Global is delighted to confirm the signing of former ABA champion Joseph Roswell.

The 19-year-old super-featherweight, who hails from Margate in Kent, also claimed the Haringey Box Cup before choosing to join the paid ranks.

Roswell said: “I’m delighted with this news. It was Golden Gloves Academy trainer Sammy Holloway who first suggested MTK Global and put me in touch.

“It soon became apparent to me that MTK Global have a boxer-friendly approach to management and already have a growing stable of boxers and champions across the globe.

“Looking at how influential a presence they are, I had no hesitation in signing the contracts and I can’t wait to start my professional career in 2019.

“I’ll be forever learning and climb and eventually I’ll be topping those rating boards with a belts – trust me. I have maximum respect for all those who step in the ring and I’m proud to join the professional game.”

MTK Global CEO Bob Yalen said: “On behalf of all of MTK Global I would like to welcome Joe to the team. We have high hopes we can help him fulfill his undoubted potential in the very tough super featherweight division and beyond.

“Signings like this prove how keen an eye our scouts keep on the emerging talents across the globe and we continue to establish ourselves as the first port of call for all such young prospects looking to turn professional.”