UK News: Simon Vallily; Gary Cully

Former Team GB Simon Vallily has stepped up to heavyweight after a split draw decision denied him the English cruiserweight title.





The Middlesbrough man (13-2-1-KO4) will now operate in boxing’s marquee division and is looking to establish himself quickly in a busy domestic scene.

Vallily said: “The decision to move up to heavyweight was an easy and natural one for me to make because making cruiserweight has been an issue in my last few fights.

“I’ve been fighting against my body for some time now and it’s a hindrance. My last outing, I wasn’t able to make the limit despite trying everything I could.

“This will bring about a lot of improvements on my overall performance – specifically strength, endurance and punching power. They’ll be clear to see.

“I’m really excited about this. I’ll take up all my speed and athleticism and people will be surprised by the power I bring now I’m not draining myself to make weight.

“I want to get straight into the domestic scene next year. I’m looking to fight and knock out the heavyweights on the British scene at every opportunity that comes my way.

“I’ve always had the skills. Everyone knows it. Now it’s the knockouts I’m after because that’s what everyone likes to see.”

Unbeaten lightweight Gary Cully will move up in level against Mohammed Kambuluta in Belfast on December 7 – live on iFL TV.

The Naas starlet (6-0-KO3) halted Jordan Ellison at the city’s Titanic Exhibition Centre last time out and returns to the same venue to take on Tanzania’s Kambuluta (18-5-KO7).

Cully said: “Kambuluta is a good step up for me on paper but every time he’s been out of Africa, he’s been beaten and he was beaten by Martin J Ward.

“It’s a good name to take. He’s a solid winning record and he’s been with the likes of Ward and world title challenger Luke Jackson. I’m looking forward to the challenge and I hope to get him out of there in the middle rounds.

“If Ellison is a journeyman, he’s the best one you get before you step up. Not many people do what I did to him. I got him out in the third round and that was a real statement.

“I want to get a good win under my belt in December against a good opponent and then be eligible to fight for titles in the new year. By the time I hit 10-0, I’m hoping to have a European title.

“I want Robbie Barrett or Craig Evans. Evans has just become WBO European and Barrett already has the IBF European so either of those can get me a world ranking, and that’s what I want next year.”

Cully’s task comes on another huge night of boxing for Belfast with the likes of Conrad Cummings vs. Brian Rose, Lewis Crocker vs. Martin Harkin, Sean McComb, Paddy Gallagher, Phil Sutcliffe Jr, Padraig McCrory and more in action.