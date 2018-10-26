UK News: Siar Ozgul; Davey Oliver Joyce

Super-lightweight Siar Ozgul is ready to bounce back from his sole career defeat by taking on former world champion Viktor Postol in Glasgow on November 3.





The London-based Ozgul (14-1-KO3) lost his Southern Area super-lightweight title in a York Hall classic against Mikey Sakyi back in July but heads straight back into the biggest fight of his life against ‘Iceman’ Postol.

With the Ukrainian (29-2-KO12) a reserve for the World Boxing Super Series event at The SSE Hydro – starring Josh Taylor vs. Ryan Martin – Ozgul is determined to defy the step up in class and announce himself to the global 140lb scene.

Ozgul said: “First of all, I would like to thank the World Boxing Super Series and my management team MTK Global for getting me this big opportunity.

“I don’t care who I fight. All I know is that I’m coming to fight and to win. I will give my whole heart for this fight and I believe I can win.





“It’s a real privilege to be fighting on such a big show on the undercard of two big fights in Josh Taylor vs. Ryan Martin and Ryan Burnett vs. Nonito Donaire.

“I think Taylor will win the tournament and then you have Burnett, who is a great world champion. It’s going to be a great night of boxing.”

Watch the WBSS card live on DAZN on November 3

The much-avoided super-featherweight Davey Oliver Joyce is in New York looking to cause a stir on the undercard of Daniel Jacobs vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko on Saturday night.

‘The Punisher’ (8-0-KO7) takes on Jorge Rojas Zacazontetl on the HBO show and with the Olympian already looking well capable of capturing titles, is keen to make a big impression.

Joyce said: “This is a really big opportunity for me, fighting in the States. To be fighting at Madison Square Garden shows where I’m at and this will get my name out there with the big boys.

“I’ve watched some of my opponent on YouTube and he’s a counter-puncher who goes on the back foot and waits for you to attack. I know he’ll struggle a lot with me though. I’m pretty sure I’ll be okay…

“I’m planning to set tongues wagging with a big performance out there. I want all the fans and promoters to be talking about me because I’m in this game to fight the best.

“I’m still building my record and people don’t want to fight me. It’s a bit frustrating being so avoided but we’ll go on and keep pushing.

“Every though I’m only a year into the professional game, I bring a lot of experience to the ring after my amateur career and people know when they’re in there with me, I’ve got lots of class.

“I’m a come-forward fighter who’ll pressure the opponent as well as make them miss. They don’t want those kind of nights and they know that’s what they’ll get from ‘The Punisher.’”