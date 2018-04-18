UK News: Sean Dodd; Tony “TNT “ Bange; Natasha Jonas

Sean ‘Masher’ Dodd says he’s finally getting the respect he deserves as he defends his Commonwealth Lightweight title against Tommy Coyle at the Echo Arena on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports.





Dodd puts his title on the line for the second time having seen off Liverpool rival Tom Stalker in September, another key win in his remarkable rise in the three years since seeing off Gary Buckland in September 2015.

‘Masher’ shared two great fights with Scotty Cardle for the British title, narrowly missing out on both occasions before picking up and defending the WBC International crown then defeating Lee Appleyard last April to pick up the Commonwealth crown.

The Birkenhead man’s rise now sees him pitted as a slight favourite against all-action Hull man Coyle, and Dodd believes that’s recognition for the fairytale ride he’s on – that he doesn’t plan to let Coyle stop.

“It’s nice that people think that I am going to win and start to believe that I’m for real,” said Dodd. “I adapt and that’s what champions do, I’ve never won every fight in just one way; I’ve had to box on the front foot, be on the back foot, been the aggressor, counter-punched – I’ve got a lot of strings to my bow to win fights.





“People think that I am crap and easy to beat – so whenever I win there’s always a queue of people that want to fight me. I don’t need to shout at anyone, they’ll be lining up, so I leave that to the team and what’s on the table.

“I just try be a better boxer and a better person every day. Coming up against people like Scotty Cardle, Tom Stalker and Tommy Coyle – top fighters that have won belts and had good amateur backgrounds. To beat them and get the respect is all I need and when I fight them, they always say that I am better than they thought I would be.

“It’s a massive fight for me, the lads who have beaten him are top names. I don’t have the punch of Derry Mathews but I’ve got a good chin and a big heart, I am prepared for a war and we’ll see what happens.

“I pinch myself when people talk about being Commonwealth champion let alone other titles, but if we do get a shot at Lewis Ritson for the British it would be fantastic. If not, two successful defences of the Commonwealth might be time to move to European titles.





“Tommy’s an obstacle for me to move onto better things and keep food on the table, to keep me on this momentous journey that I am on. Tommy is coming to upset that and take what I’ve worked very hard for but there’s not a hope in hell that he’s going to take it, whether he’s the underdog or I am the underdog, it doesn’t matter.”

JONAS GOES FOR FIRST TITLE IN LIVERPOOL

Natasha Jonas can land her first pro title on Saturday night when she takes on Taoussy L’Hadji for the WBA International Super-Featherweight title at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, live on Sky Sports.

Jonas moved to 5-0 in February in Manchester in her first fight to go the distance, and now the 33 year old will look to land her first hardware in her first ten round contest.

‘Miss GB’ will face a stern test in the shape of L’Hadji, the former French champion who challenged for the European title last April, and Jonas is thrilled to be getting her first shot at a belt on home turf.

“To be fighting for my first title in Liverpool is fantastic,” said Jonas , who faces L’Hadji after Viviane Obenauf injured her foot. “It’s always an honour to box at home. Last time for my second fight, I perhaps rushed my work a little bit. But there were some hometown nerves there which is only natural. This time I’ll be looking to settle earlier and get my shots off.

“Whatever belts come, I’ll take, and I want this to be the first of many. That’s all down to Eddie Hearn and Joe Gallagher to map out though. All throughout my amateur boxing career you get told what you are doing and it’s not too dissimilar now. I’ve just got to make sure I’m in the best shape possible going in to these fights.

“In women’s boxing at the moment there isn’t too much depth with all due respect. After you’ve had the learning fights, it’s sort of straight in to the World level – there’s a lack of quality in between.

“Everyone wants to fight for a World title, I know I’ve got it in me to win one. The better opponent, the better Tasha Jonas you’ll see.”

Jonas’ clash with L’Hadji is part of a huge night of action in Liverpool as Amir Khan returns to action against fiery Canadian Phil Lo Greco.

Sean ‘Masher’ Dodd defends his Commonwealth Lightweight crown against Tommy Coyle, former British and European Welterweight champion Sam Eggington begins life at Super-Welterweight, Rio Olympian Anthony Fowler boxes in front of his hometown fans for the second time as a pro and is joined by fellow Mersey hitters Tom Farrell and Craig Glover. Exciting Welterweight Conor Benn returns, Qais Ashfaq is in his second pro fight, unbeaten Bolton Super-Bantamweight Osman Aslam and unbeaten Super-Welterweight Scott Fitzgerald are all in action.

Limited tickets remain on sale priced £40 and £80 via the Echo Arena at www.echoarena.com and on 0344 8000 400.

Undefated Pro Bange joins Goodwin Boxing

Goodwin Boxing are delighted today to unveil their latest signing undefeated Super-Welterweight Tony “TNT “ Bange. Tony brings a professional record of 4-0 and is looking to build towards titles in the next 12 months.

Bange was discovered by the legendary “Prince” Nasseem Hamed who still retains close connections with the Bange family and will be there to support Tony all the way to the top.

There is no doubt Tony has a great career ahead of him which was paused for a short period of time due to personal circumstances, but he is back, ready & raring to go. Tony’s last performance saw him floor opponent Paul Cummings en route to a points victory over 6 rounds at Crystal Palace.

Tony had looked at various managerial options and decided on Steve Goodwin as by far and away the best option. “I am really excited about joining the Goodwin team and after meeting them feel they are the group to take me where I need to be”.

Steve was delighted “I am delighted that someone with the potential of Tony has chosen us to guide his career. He had many options but chose us and I believe he has made the right decision and is another future champion in our expanding stable. Tony will return to the ring on 8th September at York Hall and the venue will be rocking for him.”