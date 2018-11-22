UK News: Scott Harrison; Kieran Smith; Jack Turner

Scott Harrison will face Ghana’s Tackie Annan in his comeback fight at Glasgow Club Bellahouston on Saturday the 8th of December.





Harrison and Annan will contest the vacant Professional Boxing Council International Main lightweight title over ten rounds in what will be former two-time WBO featherweight champion Harrison’s first contest since April 2013.

Ghanaian Annan brings a record of ten wins (nine inside the scheduled distance) and six losses (all inside the distance).

Annan’s only previous bout outside of his homeland came when he travelled to China to take on Baishanbo Nasiyiwula for the vacant WBC Youth World super-lightweight title in February 2016.

Many will recognise the name of Abdul Malik Jabir on Annan’s list of opponents. Ironically, Jabir challenged Craig Docherty for the Commonwealth super-featherweight title at Bellahouston in a memorable encounter back in November 2003.

Harrison said: “I would like to thank Lee McAllister, my dad, Peter, Pat Mallon and all of my training team for all of the work they have put in. I have had a full nine-week training camp so far, sparring has gone well and there haven’t been any distractions.

“I am really looking forward to getting back to work on the 8th of December and putting on a good performance in front of all the supporters.”

Promoter Lee McAllister said: “It’s a massive opportunity for Scott to be handed a title shot in the first fight back after his layoff. Russell Jaques from the Professional Boxing Council has had a close eye on Scott in training and sparring and sees he’s still The Real McCoy.

“I’ve been working hand in hand with Scott in the gym. He’s super fit but mainly he’s more focused than ever. Although Scott is now 41, he’s still got bundles left in the tank and will surprise a lot of people.

“I believe if Scott gets a few fights in rapid at the start of next year he will catapult himself back up the ratings and put himself in a position to box for world titles again.”

Tickets priced £40, £50 and £60 (Ringside) are available from Tickets Scotland (237, Argyle Street, Glasgow, G2 8DL; 0141 204 5151; tickets-scotland.com) and on 07594 144 433.

Unbeaten Kieran Smith is ready for familiar foe Evaldas Korsakas as he looks to climb above his visitor and into the world super-welterweight rankings.

The Scot is bidding for the WBC International Silver title against Korsakas, who he stopped in three rounds on professional debut before the Lithuanian’s remarkable resurgence saw him embark on a two-year unbeaten that has included stoppages of Denton Vassell and Chris Jenkinson.

As Livingston’s Smith (12-0-KO6) bids to announce himself in style at Glasgow’s Emirates on November 30 – live on BoxNation, he’s confident he holds a psychological edge.

Smith said: “Korsakas isn’t anything new to me. I already fought him so I know what he brings to the table and what I can expect when the bell goes.

“It won’t be the same Korsakas I stopped back then because I know he’s a bit better now. However, it’ll be in the back of his mind that I’ve already chinned him.

“My last fight, you didn’t get to see the best of my power and I think you’ll see it more in this one. I’ve kept in the gym and I’ve kept on improving my simply listening to my coaches.

“This is a massive fight for me and it’s my first title. Hopefully, I’ll have massive support there with me on the night and the place will be loud, cheering me on.

“I don’t feel any pressure despite it being a ‘breakthrough’ fight as such. These are the kind of fights I’ve always wanted so a massive thanks to MTK Global for getting me in there.”

Smith vs. Korsakas takes place on a huge MTK Global show that includes Ukashir Farooq vs. Iain Butcher for the British title, Tyrone McKenna vs. Lewis Benson, David Brophy, Michael McGurk, Reece McFadden, Jack Turner and more.

The highly-rated Jack Turner is brimming with ambition as he prepares for his professional debut at Glasgow’s Emirates Arena on November 30.

Glasgow bantamweight Turner joins the paid ranks having excelled as an amateur; winning the Scottish title and claiming a British silver medal.

Kicking off with a slot on a huge MTK Global card – live on BoxNation – Turner is confident he’ll take to the spotlight like a duck to water having been honing his skills by sparring one of the headliners; Iain Butcher.

He said: “I’m more than ready for this. Training and the whole camp have been fantastic. I’m going to perform and I’m so eager to get going.

“The standard of sparring I’ve had has been phenomenal. I’ve been sparring Iain, who’s challenging Kash Farooq for the British title on the night. You can’t ask for much better sparring than that.

“It’s obviously a massive bill on which to be making my professional debut but I’ve no doubt I’ll be able to contain the nerves and focus on the task in hand.

“I’m just keen to get the job done and then sit back and watch the rest of the boxing. There are some fantastic fights on the night and I’m going to really enjoy watching them after mine is done.”

Joining Turner on a stacked card is Farooq vs. Butcher, Tyrone McKenna vs. Lewis Benson, Kieran Smith vs. Evaldas Korsakas plus David Brophy, Michael McGurk, fellow debutant Reece McFadden and more.