UK News: Ohara Davies, Troy Williamson, Lewis Benson

Ohara Davies has told the ESPN+ audience they can expect some top-class entertainment when he faces Miguel Vazquez over a scheduled 10 rounds at York Hall on July 28.





Hackney super-lightweight ‘Two Tanks’ (18-2, 14 KOs) faces off with former world champion Vazquez (41-7, 15 KOs) on an #MTKFightNight that will also be broadcast live on iFLTV and watched around the world.

As he prepares to launch an assault on world-level, Davies welcomes the opportunity to show off his famous power on a significant stage.

Davies said: “The American audience can expect excitement, entertainment and a knockout. They can expect skill and class – all iced with a touch of arrogance.





“There’ll only be a touch of arrogance for this fight. I’m trying to calm it down now. I’m going to turn the skill and the focus up and the arrogance down.

“I’ve been a pro for just over five years and these basic, simple lessons I’m just learning now. I’ve been stubborn throughout my boxing career.

“Because my character is quite a stubborn one, I’ve learned these basic lessons I’m talking about late but it’s better late than never…”

Davies was last seen suffering a narrow points defeat to WBO world No. 1 Jack Catterall back in October.

Davies vs. Vazquez tops one of the best bills at the iconic London venue in recent times with Chantelle Cameron’s WBC final eliminator against Anisha Basheel, Ryan Walsh’s British featherweight title defence against Lewis Paulin, Anthony Yigit’s super-lightweight clash with Siar Ozgul and much more to look forward to.

Troy Williamson returns to action in Leeds this Saturday

Unbeaten star Troy Williamson is hoping to gain some more vital experience in his next fight – but would have no problem making it an early night and recording another stoppage win if the opportunity presents itself.

Hard-hitting Williamson (10-0-1, 7 KOs) is set to return against Edwin Palacios at the First Direct Arena in Leeds on June 15.

Williamson’s last two scheduled eight round contests have both ended in the second round, and while he’d like to get some rounds in the bank, he’ll take full advantage of an opening to end the bout inside the distance.

Williamson said: “I’m very excited to fight now. There isn’t long to go and my weight is good and I’m feeling fit and I’m feeling strong so I can’t wait to be back in the ring.

“I was pleased with my performance in my last fight as I got the stoppage win in the second round, so that’s always a confidence booster. I was maybe looking for a few more rounds and I think that opponent was brought in to give me rounds, but if I see the stoppage I’ll always take it.

“I’ve had three eight rounders in my career now with only one going the distance, so I’m looking for a good few rounds in the bank in this fight. I’m set to face a tough opponent that can hopefully take me a few rounds, but if the stoppage is there I’ll get it, as it’s always good to please the supporters.

“It was good to return to the gym straight away after my last fight and follow up on my improvements. I’ve basically had three camps back to back now with just a few days rest in between, so that keeps me really sharp, but I’m also looking forward to a well deserved break after this one so I can spend some time with my family.”

The bill at the First Direct Arena in Leeds on June 15 also features some of Williamson’s MTK Global team-mates, as JJ Metcalf and Alex Dickinson are on the card too.

Lewis Benson is part of a huge bill in Glasgow on June 22

Super-lightweight star Lewis Benson feels the momentum he has built over the past 12 months will pay dividends when he faces Renald Garrido at #MTKFightNight on June 22.

The event takes place at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, live on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank and also live on iFL TV. Benson (11-2) will be having his fourth fight since June 2018, and he is confident his frequent activity will be all the difference against Garrido.

Benson said: “Garrido is a good fighter and only gets beat off the good boys. He has been unlucky in a few of his fights and I know how that feels, so I’m excited for a great contest with him. I’m going to go in there and look good and win.

“I’m building momentum like I’ve never done before. This is my fourth fight in less than a year and I’ll have had two back to back in quick succession. That’s really good at the stage I’m at in my career.

“I was happy with my latest win as I had to prove a lot to people and needed to win after two controversial defeats in my last two fights. I went in there and did a job and now I’m ready for my next fight.”

The huge bill in Glasgow on June 22 features Lee McGregor’s Commonwealth bantamweight title defence against Scott Allan, Kieran Smith’s WBC International Silver super-welterweight title fight against Ivan Montero plus recent world title challenger Muhammad Waseem facing John Chuwa along with many more bouts on a packed undercard.