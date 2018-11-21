UK News: David Brophy; Michael McGurk; Kyle Redfearn

Former Commonwealth king David Brophy is keen to signal his intent to British super-middleweight champion Zach Parker in Glasgow on November 30.





Brophy (20-2-1-KO4) suffered his only two career defeats to world champions George Groves and Rocky Fielding and as he prepares to star on MTK Global’s Scottish extravaganza, the popular Caldercruix fighter has already set a target for next year.

Brophy said: “Guys like Zach Parker and Daryll Williams are definitely the kind of fights I’m after in 2019. I’ve always wanted that British title.

“Apart from the elite fighters at this weight, I have no problem with taking on anyone. There are plenty of good fighters around in this division and I’m one of them.

“The only two defeats I’ve had were to two guys who went on to win world titles. It doesn’t make taking the defeat any easier but it’s good to know it takes a top fighter to beat me.

“I’ve never said ‘no’ to a fight and I’ve fought people who, on paper, I wasn’t ready for but I feel it’s all combined to make me a better fighter in the long run. It allows me to see the level I want to be at.

“The lad I stopped last time I out – Norbert Szekeres – was as hard as nails. Some of the body shots I hit him with hurt my hands, let alone his ribs! I’m hoping for another fight in which I can put my shots together.”

Brophy takes his place on a card that includes Iain Butcher challenging Ukashir Farooq for the British bantamweight title, Kieran Smith and Evaldas Korsakas facing off for the WBC International Silver super-welterweight crown, Tyrone McKenna vs. Lewis Benson and much more.

###





Unbeaten former WBC world youth champion Michael McGurk has his heart set on a big 2019 and is out to make a statement in Glasgow on November 30.

The 25-year-old cruised to 11-0 on his return to action in October and stars again on a stacked MTK Global card at Emirates Arena – live on BoxNation – looking to accelerate a charge at British light-middleweight champion Ted Cheeseman.

McGurk said: “My ideal next 12 months involves a major title. I’d like the British or the Commonwealth and I’d love the Ted Cheeseman fight down the line.

“I’d not fought for a while before October so I’m not going to start calling everybody out but the Cheeseman fight is one I’d jump at if I got offered it. The Lonsdale belt is cracking.

“I’d fight anybody, to be honest. There’s nobody in the light-middleweight division who fazes me. There are lots of tough fights out there but those are the sort of fights I want.

“This is the game we’re in and it’s the serious challenges that get me excited. I can’t wait to be in big fights on big nights. I want to make sure I’m on these big shows and get folks leaving the arena talking about me.

“I aim to entertain folks and that’s what I’ll do in Glasgow.

“If you provide entertainment while you’re winning then these title chances will come. I work hard and I’m not afraid to take opportunities. Hopefully some come my way soon.”

###

Kyle Redfearn, Chad Ellis and Jay Hughes are set to shine on MTK Newcastle’s maiden boxing show at Gateshead’s Hilton Hotel on December 13, which has already sold out.

Redfearn (7-1-KO5), Ellis (5-0) and Hughes (6-0) are all from the surrounding area and will enjoy some vocal support as they look to close out the year in style.

Super-middleweight Redfearn, who is hoping to bounce back after his sole defeat to Germany’s highly-rated Nick Hannig, said: “I’m really excited to be handed an opportunity like this.

“I’m determined to get back to winning ways and set up a big 2019. I plan to fight guys ranked in the top 20 in the UK soon in order to put myself in a position to fight for titles.”

Unbeaten super-welterweight Ellis said: “It’s great to be fighting on the same card as Kyle and Jay. We’re a team and we all graft hard together, pushing each other on.

“I’ve had a great year and I can’t wait to round it off and set up big things for 2019. I want to be straight back out there pushing for titles and climbing the ladder at welterweight.”

Lightweight Hughes, who is also protecting an unbeaten record, added: “It’s a great show and I can’t wait to show my skills to the fans and followers of MTK Global.

“I’ve got such a great team around me – especially my team-mates in Kyle, Chad and Darren Reay. We all have the same mentality of getting in there with anyone and giving it our best shot.”

The card also boasts Sunderland welterweight Darren Surtees (10-0-KO7), who has already picked up the BBBofC Northern Area title and is tipped for big things.