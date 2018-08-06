UK News: Michael Conlan; Danny Carr

While Michael Conlan admits his summer homecoming night in Belfast was magical, he is confident there’ll be no hangover when he returns to Stateside business.





The former world amateur champion took another step towards titles by outclassing former world title challenger Adeilson dos Santos in front of a deafening SSE Arena on June 30.

As he awaits news of his next assignment back in the US – where all but his most recent of fights have taken place – Conlan feels prepared.

He said: “It’s not going to be hard to adjust to going back to the States. I boxed all around the world as an amateur.

“Back then I saw the full spectrum. I boxed in the Olympics and then in much smaller competitions with hardly anyone there. I know how to adjust.





“Venues, atmospheres – they all change. This game is a business and a lot of my business is going to be based in the US. It’s a different feeling to boxing in Belfast.

“Looking back on my last fight, as always, I’m critical of myself. I would have liked to have got him out of there but we worked on some new things, which was good.

“This kind of performance will set me up for the bigger fights. I wanted to set my feet more and throw harder shots but I was able to do my new things in a real fight against a proper opponent.”

Danny ‘Cannon’ Carr already has a flourishing business and an impressive unbeaten professional boxing record. Now, he’s an MTK Global fighter with titles in his sights…

Sidcup’s Carr (9-0-KO4) has made the Southern Area super-featherweight crown his first target with his new team after an impressive points decision win against Paul Holt at York Hall in March of this year.

Carr said: “I know my career is going to be looked after and with the goals I’ve got in mind, I’m excited about signing up with MTK Global.

“It feels right to go with them as my management for the next phase of my career.

“I got to a stage at 23, 24 where I’d done well in the ABAs and got offered to go pro with the iBox Gym. I did well there and I’m 9-0 now with four knockouts. Everything’s gone well since I turned pro and now it’s time to push on.

“I will be fighting at super-featherweight. My goal in the next six to nine months is to become Southern Area champion. I’m fighting a little warm-up fight in Plymouth in September but the Southern Area is a title I wanted since I turned pro.

“I look to excite and entertain but I’m a clever boxer. I don’t just go forward stupidly. I’ve got the power in both hands to end a fight at any second. If I land the right shot then it’s ‘lights out.’”