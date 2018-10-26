UK News: Luke Watkins; Jordan Gill; Felix Cash

Luke Watkins has warned Isaac Chamberlain that he could put him to “sleep” at any moment.





The Cruiserweight rivals clash over ten rounds at the Copper Box Arena this Saturday, live on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US.

Both Watkins and Chamberlain are looking to banish the demons from their respective losses to Lawrence Okolie and they walk straight back into the spotlight with defeat almost unthinkable for both.

‘The Duke’ took a short break from the sport after his defeat to Okolie back in June, but is now ready to step back in at the deep end when he faces Brixton’s Chamberlain in a must win battle.

“I don’t see any point in messing around, I’m confident in my ability and what I can bring to the table,” said Watkins. “This is boxing and what happened in my last fight can potentially happen in every single fight there is, so what’s the point in taking a step backwards and fighting lower ranked opponents?





“I don’t need to do that. I want to stay in this sport and I want to carry on performing under the big lights and this is the way to do it. The Okolie defeat is well in the past, shit happens and we move onto the next one and we move forward.

“I have to give full credit to Isaac, this is a must win fight for the both of us. The British fight fans want to see me fight people like Isaac and Okolie and that’s what I’m here to do. I’ve said it before and I’ve made it clear, I will fight anyone. I’m glad Isaac is in the opposite corner because it takes two people to dance and I respect him for that, but come Saturday it’s on.

“Isaac is seen as more of a boxer than me, this fight will give people the chance to see my boxing skills. This time I’m fighting someone who’s not as big of a puncher but apparently he’s the better boxer so that will bring out the best in me. I’ve always got heavy hands so don’t blink because he could go to sleep at any moment.”

Watkins vs. Chamberlain is part of a huge night of action at the Copper Box Arena topped by Islington’s John Ryder taking on undefeated Russian Andrey Sirotkin in a Final Eliminator for the WBA Super-Middleweight World title.





Bermondsey puncher Ted Cheeseman clashes with Reading’s Asinia Byfield for the Vacant British Super-Welterweight title and Ryan Doyle makes the first defence of his Commonwealth Featherweight crown against the undefeated Jordan Gill.

There’s action elsewhere from Crystal Palace Light-Heavyweight Craig Richards, Brentwood Super-Featherweight Martin J Ward, Watford Featherweight Reece Bellotti, Canning Town Light-Heavy Charlie Duffield, Mill Hill Heavyweight George Fox and Banstead Featherweight Louie Lynn.

Jordan Gill is determined to prove the hype is real when he challenges Ryan Doyle for the Commonwealth Featherweight crown at the Copper Box Arena this Saturday, live on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US.

‘The Thrill’ has been frustrated in waiting for a crack at his first title, but the Cambridgeshire man, who has cruised to 21-0, believes victory against Manchester’s Doyle will set up a huge 2019.

“I’ve been waiting for a big fight like this for the past two years, it’s a big test and a chance to win my first major title,” said Gill.

“I’m in boxing to be involved in the big fights and take on the best. This is a golden opportunity for me and I’m going to make it count.

“I had 18 months out of the ring where I was training non-stop, but I didn’t get a fight. I’ve made the move to Dave Coldwell and I’ve rebuilt for a year. I’ve had five fights, five wins and a British title eliminator and now thankfully I’ve got a big shot at the Commonwealth title against a very tough fighter in Ryan Doyle.

“As a fighter all you want is the opportunity to be involved in big fights and I’ve got that opportunity now, it’s down to me to deliver on the night. If I’m not ready now then I’ll never be.

Doyle, 27, believes he will be too “battled hardened” and experienced for Gill, but the Dave Coldwell pupil says he will be prepared for whatever comes his way on the night.

“I’m not sure whether it’s going to be a boxing match or a slugfest, but I’ve prepared myself to the best of my abilities,” he added.

“I’m expecting a hard fight, I’m expecting a hard 12 rounds and we’ll just see what happens. I’m good at adapting when I’m in there so I’ll be adapting to anything he comes at me with.

“He’s a good fighter, he does everything well. He’s got a good jab, he’s fit and he’s strong, he’s good in every department and I think he’s getting better as well. It’s a big step up and I’m going to prove the hype is real.”

Felix Cash will fight for his first pro title against Stephen Danyo when they clash for the Vacant WBC International Silver Middleweight crown at the Copper Box Arena on October 27, live on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US.

Cash, 25, moved to 9-0 after a dominating 80-71 points win over Francis Tchoffo at York Hall in June and the former Team GB member is delighted to be fighting for his first pro belt after an injury-hit 2017 that only saw him fight three times.

“This has been a long time coming,” said Cash.

“I’m looking forward to getting in there and fighting for my first pro title. It’s taken a little longer than I expected but it will be worth the wait when I get my first title under my belt.

“It’s been frustrating watching everyone else in the gym progress and fight for titles, especially when you know you’re good enough to be in the mix, but my time has come and it’s up to me to grab the opportunity with both hands.

“I do feel like I’ve been avoided on the domestic scene, it’s been a bit of an awkward time but the bigger fights will start to come once I win my first title at the Copper Box Arena. It’s a good title and owning it will push my name right into the mix.”

Tickets are priced £40, £60, £80, £100 and £200 (VIP) and are available to purchase from www.stubhub.co.uk and copperboxarena.org.