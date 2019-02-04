UK News: Liam Williams; Sam Maxwell; John O’Donnell

Two-weight British champion Liam Williams warns challenger Joe Mullender his come-forward style will be his downfall at the Royal Albert Hall on March 8.





The Welshman (19-2-1-KO14), who outclassed and stopped the heavy-handed Mark Heffron to seize the middleweight crown in December, takes on former English champion Mullender (11-2-KO5) live on BT Sport.

Williams said: “Mullender ploughs forward with little consideration for what’s coming back but Lee Markham is the best he’s faced and he’s not really a puncher.

“The thing about pressure fighters is they try to put it on you but once they start getting hit hard for a few rounds, they don’t want to be pressure fighters any more. All they can think about is how they can avoid getting punched in the nose so hard.





“I’ll be ready for war and he will be ready for war too so the real winners are the fans. They’re in for an excitement spectacle.

“A lot of people have told me Joe’s a good guy and a laugh. He seems sound so I’m not going to try and talk rubbish. He’s not talking rubbish to me so I’ll show him respect.”

Joining Williams on a glitzy card is MTK Global team-mate Archie Sharp, who defends his WBO European super-featherweight crown against Lucas Ballingall.

###

Unbeaten former Team GB star Sam Maxwell has begun calling out big names but will ultimately let his talent carry him to fame.

The popular super-lightweight (10-0-KO8) is ready to send another message to his targets when he fights in Leicester on February 23 – live on BT Sport.

Maxwell said: “I’ve been quiet for two years and I don’t think I’ve got the notice I deserve. I think I’m talented and I’m trying to get my name out there more.

“None of these names are out of my reach. I might as well start building interest in these fights now because they’re fights I’m going to be in soon.

“By the end of the year, the likes of Ohara Davies will stand up take notice. He also knows I’m a top talent so I think that until I can offer him something, I think he’ll avoid me.

“All I’m lacking is that step-up test to show what I’m about. I know my ability and I’m ready for any names. I’d be more than confident that I beat all the top domestic names.

“I just want to be in big fights. Hopefully 2019 holds them for me.”

Maxwell, who fought Vasyl Lomachenko several times in the amateurs, became only the second man to stop 81-fight Jamie Quinn when he was last seen back in December.

###

John O’Donnell plans on becoming British welterweight champion this year as he looks to put a frustrating period behind them.

Former English champion O’Donnell (32-2) is set to make his return in 2019 after nearly two years out, and he’s made it clear just what is on his radar over the next few months.

O’Donnell said: “I want some titles and some big fights. I’d love to fight for the British title in my next few fights so fingers crossed I can get it.

“I want to make a statement. I feel like I’ve underachieved so far in my career so I need to right those wrongs. I’ve got the bit between my teeth again and I’m like a kid turning over.

“Once I’m back up and running, I’ve no doubt that I’d beat any of the British welterweights out there. None of them would lay a glove on me.

“In the last couple of years, I’ve been plagued with injury after injury, so I can’t wait to get as active as I can again. I’ll fight anybody, I don’t care who they are.”