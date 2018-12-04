UK News: Jason Welborn; Liam Wells; Conrad Cummings

Welborn Reflects – Jason Welborn has reflected on his IBF and WBA Title defeat at the hands of Jarrett Hurd on Saturday.





The former British Champion was up on the scorecards before being dropped with a perfect body blow midway through the fourth round. Up until then the Black Country Boxer had backed Hurd up and was causing the P4P Contender problems.

“I gave it my best shot and thought I’d made a good start and would have been ahead on those early cards,” he said. “I caught him with some decent shots in the fourth but he came back at me.

“I thought there were a couple of low blows in there that backed me up and it would have been good to have a bit of protection from the referee but credit to Jarrett; he caught me with a great body shot that took the wind out my sales.





“It’s been an amazing experience and I’ve proven I can mix it with the very best. I’d like to thank all my sponsors, my family and the team at BCB Promotions for their help and support. I’m looking forward to getting home, having some family time for Christmas and then get back out in the world mix in 2019.”

Conrad Cummings is determined to regain the WBO European title in Belfast on Friday and is enthusiastic by his progress under trainer Jamie Moore.

‘Mr Dynamite’ (15-2-1-KO7) faces the unbeaten Hungarian king Ferenc Berki (11-0-KO5) on the MTK Global card at the Titanic Exhibition Centre – live on iFL TV – and is confident of ending the year on a high.

Cummings, who’s been sparring the experienced Martin Murray and world champion Rocky Fielding said: “My trainer Jamie Moore said to me last week that I’ve taken massive strides in this camp.

“It’s taken me a while to settle in with my new trainer and in my new environment but now I have a rhythm, I can’t wait to get out there and show the improvements I’ve made. I’m buzzing.

“There’s just a fantastic atmosphere in the gym. I’m fighting for the WBO European title, then the following week Rocky Fielding fights Canelo then the week after that, Carl Frampton fights Josh Warrington for the world title with Martin Murray and Steven Ward on the bill.

“I’m honoured to be a part of it and we’re all bouncing off each other. I’ve been sparring Martin and Rocky and I’m taking great confidence from them. I’m in a great place mentally and physically and I can’t wait until fight night to show that.”

Joining Cummings vs. Berki on another stacked bill is Gary Cully vs. Mohammed Kambuluta, Paddy Gallagher, Sean McComb and many more.

Promising Essex welterweight Liam Wells will face east London’s Rod Douglas Jr on MTK Global’s York Hall show on December 14 – live on BoxNation.

Wells (2-0-KO1) impressed at the Brentwood Centre last month with a ruthless stoppage of Duane Green, who had previously been halted just twice in 50 fights.

With the hotly-tipped former world kickboxing champion setting out on the fast track to title fights, he’ll face Bow’s Douglas (2-0) on a card headlined by Darragh Foley vs. Akeem Ennis Brown for the WBO European super-lightweight title and Larry Ekundayo vs. Louis Greene for the IBF European welterweight crown.

As he prepares to fight at the home of British boxing for the first time, Wells is in buoyant mood.

Wells said: “My coach showed me a video of Rod Douglas Jr and I think he looks good in sparring. I prefer fights like this. In kickboxing, you only fight people who are coming to win anyway, so I’m used to people having the same motivation as me.

“I saw some weaknesses when I saw his sparring video but I don’t take them on board. I feel if I take his weaknesses on board then I might get in there and he’s improved on them. I’d rather overestimate him than underestimate him.

“When I’m in there and he’s not as good as I’ve built him up to be, my confidence will grow. I’ll have nightmares about how good and strong he is. I don’t underestimate myself though – I simply believe I’m better than him.

“It’s motivating for me to hear my coach say I’ll be ready for titles within a year. It’s been a tough year. I’ve been constantly working hard and training hard. If titles are in the near future then I’m up for scoring that goal.

“I’m honestly not fussed who they tell me to fight. Once they put me up there, I’ll fight whoever is in front of me.”

Trainer Adam Hart added: “We’ve been looking for an opponent to give us a test. I don’t see any value in fighting many journeymen. I believe you fight them to get ring experience but he’s already had 50 or 60 kickboxing bouts.

“We got offered Douglas Jr and took it straight away. Liam is a fighter, so he fights.