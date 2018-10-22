UK News: Jack Brubaker; Luke Keeler; Bob Yalen

MTK Global is proud to announce the signing of welterweight Jack Brubaker following his victory over Tyrone Nurse back in May.





The 26-year-old ‘Gelignite’ (14-2-1-KO7) outpointed former English and British champion Nurse in Sydney and is now looking to push on towards the world stage.

Brubaker, who fights out of Cronulla in New South Wales, has already claimed WBC world youth honours and defended the Oriental & Pacific titles three times having won the Australian Golden Gloves despite a relatively short amateur career.

Brubaker said: “The reason I signed for MTK Global is simple: they want to sign future world champions and I want to win world titles.

“A lot of blood, sweat and tears have gone into getting me to this point. I owe it to myself, my family and my team to give this everything I’ve got. I’m a tall, aggressive boxer who always comes to fight.





“Mike Altamura and MTK Global are the best in the business and I’m humbled to be given this opportunity.”

MTK Global International Consultant Altamura added: “Jack is a very talented kid with a warm personality. I’m looking forward to seeing his career unfolds under the MTK Global umbrella.

“I feel a lot of opportunities will be presented to him over the next 12-18 months. As he continues to learn his craft, he’ll be able to mix it with the world’s best in due course.

“Jack brings a very fan-friendly and exciting brand of boxing to the ring and as for his nickname ‘Gelignite’ – he packs some dynamite in those hands.”





###

Luke Keeler and Brian Rose, Johnny Coyle and Akeem Ennis Brown, Larry Ekundayo and Louis Green will all contest European titles on a packed MTK Global show at York Hall on December 14.

Keeler will defend the WBO European middleweight title against Rose, Coyle and Brown will compete for the vacant IBF European super-lightweight strap while Ekundayo makes the first defence of his IBF European welterweight belt – all live on BoxNation.

Dublin’s Keeler (15-2-1-KO5) won his title with an assured points victory over Conrad Cummings at Belfast’s SSE Arena back in April and was most recently in action outclassing Dwain Grant at Windsor Park.

In the vastly experienced Rose (29-5-1-KO8), he faces a former world title challenger who held a British title at light-middleweight. ‘The Lion’ makes his hotly-anticipated return on November’s MTK Manchester show on November 9.

Elsewhere on the card, unbeaten duo Coyle and Brown are handed chances to gain a major title and widespread exposure as the 140lb division continues to produce intriguing domestic match-ups.

Coyle (19-0-1-KO2) outpointed the previously-unbeaten Lewis Benson in June but although the Essex fighter is more experienced than Gloucester’s Brown (11-0-KO1), ‘Riiddy’ has already claimed English and WBC World Youth titles during an impressive early career.

One of the home fighters on the night is the popular Nigerian-born Ekundayo (14-1-KO3), who enjoyed a crucial victory over John Thain at the same venue in July to win the title and makes his first defence against the unbeaten Green.

###

MTK Global is elated to announce the appointment of world-renowned boxing figure Bob Yalen as its new President.

The American, who has been a member and an elector of the International Boxing Hall of Fame since its inception, has held numerous high-level positions within the world of combat sports and most recently was the Technical Director and Chairman of the Ratings Committee of the WBC.

Yalen said: “I am both honoured and excited to assume this position at MTK Global. Sandra Vaughan and her group have built an extremely impressive company, and I am looking forward to working with everyone at MTK Global to expand the brand as well as to expand the services offered to its rapidly growing clientele roster.”

Yalen was instrumental to the boxing coverage of ABC Sports for over 20 years, as well as producing the boxing coverage for NBC Sports at the 1996 and 2000 Olympics. He went on to become ESPN’s Director of Programming & Acquisitions in 1996, and after eight successful years there, positions as Director at Mohegan Sun and CPTV Sports followed.

In addition, Yalen has acted as a consultant for Showtime, CBS Sports and Fox Sports and is a six-time Sports Emmy award winner. A former Associate Editor of Ring Record Book and FightFax Record Book, he is regarded as one of the world’s leading boxing historians and record-keepers. In 2016 he was elected to the Boxing Hall of Fame in Connecticut, where he currently resides.

MTK Global CEO Sandra Vaughan said: “Since taking over MTK Global I have been focusing on the business side of the organisation and our global expansion and today is a very proud moment for me as I hand leadership reins over to one of the most respected and experienced leaders in the world of boxing.

“Bob boasts a phenomenal career to date and I have no doubt his skills and expertise will only strengthen our growing brand, catapulting us to the next level under his guidance and we look forward to working with him for years to come.”