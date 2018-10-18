UK News: Tommy Langford; Iain Butcher; Lucien Reid

BCB Promotions are delighted to announce the signing of Tommy Langford.





The Baggies Bomber has signed a management contract with BCB Promotions, who will work alongside trainer, Tom Chaney.

The former British Middleweight Champion will step up to super middleweight as he plots a course back to boxing’s big time in 2019.

Langford is no stranger to BCB having taken on Jason Welborn back in May for his British Middleweight Title. Despite losing by the narrowest of margins – a split decision – Langford earned plenty of plaudits with the fight winning the British Boxing Board of Control Fight of the Year.

Welborn and Langford did battle again in August with Welborn again taking a split decision after 12 epic rounds.





“I’m delighted to bring Tommy to BCB,” explained Johnson. “He had two absolute wars with Jason Welborn this year and showed, especially in that second fight, real heart and courage.

“He was a pleasure to deal with on both occasions and now he is stepping up in weight, we believe he can be a real force in the super middleweight division. Tom Chaney is an exceptional trainer and he and Tommy will work on their game with a view to having Tommy back out in early 2019.”

“I am happy to be signing with BCB and for Errol to be working alongside Tom Chaney to plot my course back to the top,” added Langford. “I have been aware of BCB for a long time and have always admired how they have been able to deliver opportunities for their fighters at all different levels.

“That makes me excited to see what this next chapter of my career can bring.

The move to super middleweight may come to some as a surprise to some because I’ve always kept my cards close to my chest; however those close to me know how restrictive this has been and how have had to burn off muscle from essential areas to make the middleweight limit.





“Now I have to rebuild and feel I would be best doing it at a weight where I can take my strength in to fights with me. I know I can perform at championship level at super middleweight and I’m looking forward to the journey ahead.”

###

Iain Butcher will challenge Ukashir Farooq for the British title as the headline act of a stacked MTK Global show in Glasgow on November 30 – also featuring Tyrone McKenna vs. Lewis Benson and Kieran Smith vs. Peter McDonagh for a WBC world ranking title.

Emirates Arena will play host to a huge night of boxing, with the action streamed live and exclusively on BoxNation.

Popular Motherwell bantamweight Butcher (18-3-KO5) is handed his big chance to shine in a heated atmosphere with the TV cameras rolling and the British crown on the line.

In the unbeaten Farooq (10-0-KO4), ‘Baby Butch’ takes on a Glasgow resident determined to reward his own local following by defending the title he won by stopping Jamie Wilson in the same city in September.

The term ‘crossroads fight’ is bandied around regularly but the clash between McKenna and Benson is surely the dictionary definition after both suffered the first defeats of their professional careers at Belfast’s SSE Arena in June; losing close points decisions to Jack Catterall and Johnny Coyle respectively.

With the super-lightweight division abuzz both domestically and internationally, McKenna (16-1-1-KO6) and Benson (10-1-KO2) know victory here will propel them right back into contention for titles and lucrative fights.

Another worthy support act is the intriguing WBC International Silver light-middleweight title showdown between the up-and-coming Smith (11-0-KO5) and the vastly experienced McDonagh (28-28-2-KO3).

‘Chopper’ Smith is considered one of Scotland’s most promising fighters but against the veteran McDonagh, he faces a stern examination of his credentials from a visitor hell-bent on forcing a late-career shot at a major title himself.

A busy undercard will be announced in due course.

###

Lucien Reid heads into his first fight in more than a year on Saturday – and the unbeaten former amateur sensation feels primed to begin the march to major titles.

Super-bantamweight ‘Lethal’ (7-0-KO4) returns against Rafael Castillo at the Brentwood Centre live on BT Sport and is keen to kickstart a swift rise up the ranks under trainer Adam Booth.

Reid said: “There’s been a lot of frustration. I’ve got a baby boy to provide for. He goes on YouTube and watches me fight. I’m not the type of person to let emotion dictate to me in the ring, though.

“I know what I’m capable of doing. With the amateur background I’ve got, I know that when I start letting my hands go I’m going to start bashing this guy up. There won’t be any emotion in it, though.

“It’s mad but I still get people asking the promoters and inboxing me on social media asking when I’m fighting. People know my class and now it’s just about me going out there and showing it.

“Once this fight is out of the way, I’ll hopefully have another one before the end of the year. If that’s the case then I’ll only have a few days off before going straight back into training.

“Over the next 12 months, I want to win the British title at the bare minimum. I want as many titles as possible.”