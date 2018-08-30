UK News: Carl Frampton; Gary Cully; Nathaniel May

CARL FRAMPTON has goaded IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington telling his arch rival that he isn’t in his league.





Warrington is set to make the first defence of his world title against Belfast’s Frampton later this year in what would be an epic encounter.

Frampton who hammered Aussie Luke Jackson earlier this month wrote in his Sunday Life column: “He (Warrington) is unbeaten and is full of confidence but I just feel — as I said going into the Jackson fight — that I am a level above Warrington.

“It has to be realised that Warrington’s best win has been against a weight-drained (Lee) Selby who has left featherweight and gone to lightweight for his return which tells you a lot.

“Warrington still couldn’t get rid of him and I would also look back to the trouble he had with Kiko Martinez who was done.”





“I would say that some people see it as a more difficult fight than maybe they first thought a year ago — including myself, mainly because of the fact he has beaten Selby so I will have to be physically and mentally at the top of my game.

“It would be a huge moment for me to become world champion again having been written off by so many people after the loss to Leo Santa Cruz and everything else I’ve been through over the past couple of years.”

Unbeaten Irish lightweight Gary Cully is ready to step onto the European scene having struggled to find title opposition in his homeland.

The 6’2” Naas fighter is looking to move to 7-0 on MTK Global’s show in Belfast on October 5 – a card that includes Cully’s gym-mate Sean Turner taking on David Price plus Declan Geraghty v Marco McCullough and a host of other big names.

While Cully admits frustration at the lack of rivals willing to meet him in the ring, he’s enthusiastic over the prospect of advertising his skills live on BoxNation for the first time.

Cully said: “I’m delighted to be on this show. Some of MTK Global’s best Irish fighters are on it. Belfast is becoming a second home to me because I’ve had all my professional fights up there.

“Belfast has become one of the biggest boxing cities in Europe. Carl Frampton has built some massive momentum there as everyone can see from the recent Windsor Park show. It’s a huge city for boxing.

“We wanted to fight for the Celtic or Irish title and offered it to six different fighters. None of them wanted it but at least I’m fighting live on TV and stepping up to six rounds.

“Every lightweight in Ireland is running scared of me. We offered it to super-featherweights, lightweights and super-lightweights and everybody turned it down. It looks like I’ll have to skip Irish level and fight for a European title.

“I don’t blame them. I’m tall and I hit like a middleweight so if I was them then I’d probably turn down this fight too. Their managers are doing a good job because they know what would happen.”

World-ranked featherweight Nathaniel May is ecstatic to be making his MTK Global debut on the stacked Belfast show on October 5.

‘Cheeky’ is ranked by both the IBF and the WBO and is eager to show the city’s Titanic Exhibition Centre the talent that saw him win ranking titles with both organisations in 2017.

The Australian (19-1-KO11), who fights out of Bunbury in Western Australia, is chomping at the bit ahead of his first fight of the year on a card broadcast live on the channel of champions; BoxNation.

May said: “It’s a really big opportunity for myself to be fighting in a proud boxing city like Belfast.

“Some of the best fighters come out of Belfast so I’m thankful to be given the opportunity to show what I can do.

“I’ve heard the crowds that come to watch boxing in Belfast are great so I plan to go there and put on a show for those fans on October 5.

“I believe I have the style to bring boxing crowds to their feet so I’m really looking forward to making the most of this opportunity.”

May, who trains at Freddie Roach’s world-famous Wild Card gym, will be fighting outside Australia for the first time.

