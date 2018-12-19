UK News: Charlie Edwards; Troy Williamson

Charlie Edwards believes he and his brother Sunny are set to reign supreme in the flyweight division as the Klitschko brothers did at heavyweight.









Edwards (13-1-KO6) takes on Cristofer Rosales for the WBC world title at The O2 on Saturday – live on Sky Sports – and with Sunny having added the WBO International to the WBO European crown, the future looks bright for the Surrey siblings.

Charlie Edwards said: “Sunny and I have been pushing each other on and egging each other on all the time. We are going to be like mini-Klitschkos.

“Like the Klitschkos, Sunny and I will never fight each other. Our bond is far too strong for that to happen. We’ll just both take whatever opportunities come our way.









“I’m feeling so good coming into this fight. This is the best I’ve ever made the weigh – I’ve done it very, very comfortably.

“I believe Rosales will be very fit and strong but I’ve seen his style before in the amateurs and I just believe I have the boxing brain and skills to get the better of him when that bell goes.

“I plan to become a world champion on Saturday night and then in 2019, I want to unify the division.”

In addition to Edwards challenging Rosales, popular Liverpool heavyweight David Price heads back into battle against Tom Little.

Unbeaten middleweight Troy Williamson will be determined to catch the eye on the Josh Warrington vs. Carl Frampton undercard as he bids to book title shots in 2019.

The Darlington star (7-0-1-KO5) was held to a controversial draw with Jack Flatley last time out but returns to the Manchester Arena looking to round off an impressive year.

Williamson said: “All that’s stopping me mixing it from the top guys in the division at the minute is experience.

“I’m more than capable of holding my own and beating most of the top guys in the division so it’s about getting a few more bouts under my belt and then chasing titles next year.

“Next year, I want those straps. I want to be in the mix with these big fighters and bringing titles back to Darlington.

“I can’t wait for Saturday night. It’s another huge platform on which I can showcase my skills.

“I don’t stop improving. You never stop learning. Once you do, it’s time to get out of the game. I’ve been tightening up my defence and punching in bunches. I’m looking to show how hungry I am on Saturday night.

“My perfect 2019 would be to end it unbeaten with a title to my name. Titles open doors and earn opportunities. I want everybody to know who ‘The Trojan’ is by the end of next year.”