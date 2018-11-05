UK News: Brian Rose; Liam Conroy

Former world title challenger Brian Rose has assured fans they’ll see the best of him as he prepares to fight for the first time in 18 months on Friday.





‘The Lion’ (29-5-1-KO8) returns to action on the MTK Global show in Manchester – live on iFL TV – and then heads for York Hall for a shot at Luke Keeler’s WBO European middleweight title on December 14.

Having reigned as British light-middleweight champion between 2010 and 2012, Rose is relishing the prospect of returning to the big fight nights.

Rose said: “I’m happy to be starting off with a six-rounder before the title fight against Keeler. I’ll blow the cobwebs off.

“I’m going to keep focused and I think you’ll see the best of me because of that. I’m not just saying it – you’ll see the best Brian Rose. I’m not making this comeback for the money; it’s for myself, mentally.

“It shows a lot about my character to do it for the love of it. There was a time I was jumping in there to pay bills but I’m not in that position now. I’m in the best place I’ve been in mentally and physically for years. I can’t wait to get people talking about me again. I can’t wait – I’m excited.

“If you look back on my career when I challenged for the British title, I won it and defended it three times in the space of 12 months. I fought four times in a year and they were my best days and great performances. When I’m active, you see the best Brian Rose.

“I want to thank MTK Global for all their help. They’ve worked tirelessly. They could’ve put me in with anyone and used my name for up-and-coming fighters but they didn’t. A lot of people are saying I should retire but I’ll prove them wrong and I’ve got the chance to do that now. I believe I’m with the best management company in the world.”

Rose returns on a busy bill in Manchester that includes his MTK Global team-mates Liam Conroy, Mike McGoldrick, Craig Bunn, Ben Sheedy plus Savannah Marshall and more.





###

Former English light-heavyweight champion Liam Conroy is looking to resume his swift rise on returning from injury this Friday.

The Barrovian was last seen in March halting Miles Shinkwin inside two rounds in Preston and has since overcome a hernia problem to feature on the MTK Global show at Manchester’s Victoria Warehouse – live on iFL TV.

As he prepares to bid for a sixth straight stoppage win, Conroy is thinking of stepping up to British level at the first available opportunity.

Conroy (16-3-1-KO8) said: “I’m really glad to be back to it. This has been the longest spell of inactivity I’ve ever had and I was gaining some momentum before it. Hopefully I can pick up where I left off.

“They’re might be some ring rust. We’ll see. I think a nice break and some time to reassess might actually have done me good. I’m going to change a few things around and I plan on being an even better version of myself.

“My goal is just to win my next fight, obviously. As for regaining the English title, I feel like I’ve established myself at that level and I’m ready to move on from there once I’m back in the swing of things. The British title is what I want now.

“I’m emotionless when I fight so I won’t be unleashing any frustration. I’ll simply aim to be better each time and of course, I’m looking to continue my streak of stoppage wins.”

Joining Conroy on the card are MTK Global team-mates Brian Rose, Mike McGoldrick, Ben Sheedy and Craig Bunn plus the world-class Savannah Marshall.