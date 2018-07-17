UK News: Brad Foster, Leon Gower, Rachel Ball

Foster: “Fear Factor Will See Me Through”





Brad Foster insists the “fear factor” will work in his favour when he takes on Leon Gower for the Midlands super bantamweight title on Friday.

Someone’s ‘0’ must go when the two undefeated prospects battle for the belt in the Stadium Suite at the Banks’s Stadium, Walsall Football Club.

Their hotly-anticipated clash is the main event of Errol Johnson’s Black Country Boxing Promotions bill on Friday July 20.

The area crown at the weight hasn’t been contested for nearly 14 years, since the late Chris Edwards scored a second round TKO over Neil Read in September 2004.





The Class of 2018 will now look to honour his memory by looking to put on a fight befitting of a British Boxing Board of Control belt.

Foster has eight wins from nine pro bouts under his belt, a draw with Brett Fidoe the nearest thing to a blemish on his pro record. Two of those victories were by stoppage.

Gower has six wins out of six (three TKOs) and is regarded as the bigger man. Foster started out hovering around the flyweight division. He has come down from featherweight.

A growth spurt from Foster, aged 20, was evidenced by his last ring outing, a six-round points whitewash over Sweden’s Edward Bjorklund in April.





‘The Blade’ feels like he’s grown into becoming a super bantam and see his future at the weight, ambitions he’s vowed not to let Gower destroy.

He said: “This is a fight everybody is excited about, from me to Gower to the fans. The winner will not only take the belt, but get noticed for bigger and better things.

“It has all of the ingredients to be a cracker, it’s the talk of the town wherever I go all ready and I’m training very hard to be as fit as I can possibly be on July 20.

“I’m from Lichfield and Gower is from Burton-on-Trent, so there’s local rivalry and that should make for a great atmosphere when we get in there.

“It’s put up or shut up time, Gower is a strong lad who will be coming to smash my face in, but that fear factor will bring the best Brad out on the night.

“I believe in myself, I think I’m going to win and I’m expecting to have too much for him if I’m at the top of my game. I’m looking forward to showing off my skills.

“There’s respect between us, but I need to beat him. I want to get to the top and Gower is in the way of that as we stand.

“This is going to be the hardest fight either of us has ever had as a professional, no doubt, and we’ve both taken the chance. That’s what I’m in this sport for and so is he.

“I’m determined to become the Midlands champion, the title hasn’t been contested in a while and there’s history behind it. I’ve got to make that happen.”

Tickets, priced at £35 standard or £60 VIP with a hot fork buffet, are available by calling the Walsall FC Box Office on 01922 651 414, extension 416. It will be £40 for entry on the door.

The Grosvenor Casino Walsall, on Bentley Mill Way, are the show’s headline sponsors. They will host the weigh in and after-show party (over 18s).

Gower: “Size Matters”

Leon Gower is determined to prove size matters when he takes on Brad Foster for the Midlands Super Bantamweight Title on Friday.

Someone’s ‘0’ must go when the two undefeated prospects battle for the belt in the Stadium Suite at the Banks’s Stadium, Walsall Football Club.

Their hotly-anticipated clash is the main event of Errol Johnson’s Black Country Boxing Promotions bill on Friday July 20.

The area crown at the weight hasn’t been contested for nearly 14 years, since the late Chris Edwards scored a second round TKO over Neil Read in September 2004.

The Class of 2018 will now look to honour his memory by looking to put on a fight befitting of a British Boxing Board of Control belt.

Gower, from Burton-on-Trent, believes he’s the bigger man and his pro record suggests there’s potency in his fists. He has six wins out of six bouts, three of those by way of TKO.

Lichfield’s Foster has eight wins from nine pro bouts under his belt, a draw with Brett Fidoe the nearest thing to a blemish on his pro record. Two of those victories were by stoppage.

Gower has boxed at featherweight for the majority of his paid ledger and is coming down compared to Foster, who hovered around flyweight when he turned over.

A growth spurt from Foster, aged 20, was evidenced by his last ring outing, a six-round points whitewash over Sweden’s Edward Bjorklund in April.

But Gower reckons that won’t be enough to overpower him as he looks to make an impact in a new division, having never gone past five rounds so far with a scheduled 10 approaching.

He said: “This is a great opportunity for me, but I couldn’t really have picked a harder fight at area level. This could easily be for an English title or something like that.

“There’s so many good lads coming through at the weight that it’s tough just to get a foot on the ladder, as this match up shows.

“I like Brad, he’s a good, tidy boxer and he’s grown a lot, but I don’t doubt I’ll be the bigger opponent on the night.

“I feel strong at both weights, but it’s certainty that I’ll hit harder at super bantam. I’m capable of stoppage power whoever is in there. I’ve done that to durable people.

“There will be 100 per cent pressure from me and we’ll see how Foster copes with that. We’ll find out who has got the better engine.

“There will be no place to hide, Brad will tell you that himself, so both of us will be putting all on the line, I’m well excited by that.”

Tickets, priced at £35 standard or £60 VIP with a hot fork buffet, are available by calling the Walsall FC Box Office on 01922 651 414, extension 416. It will be £40 for entry on the door. The Grosvenor Casino Walsall, on Bentley Mill Way, are the show’s headline sponsors. They will host the weigh in and after-show party (over 18s).

Hodges Doing Things For Herself

Single mum, boxing coach and a full time job is hard to juggle especially when you are also perusing a career as a professional boxer.

However, Dani Hodges, the Flyweight from Burntwood is doing just that.

Hodges will be boxing on the Gower vs Foster undercard on the 20th July at the Stadium Suite of the Banks’s Stadium in Walsall.

Hodges spoke to Ben Gibson and BCB-Promotions about her upcoming fight and her road into the sport.

Hodges talked about her upcoming fight saying, “I am more than ready as I have been putting a lot of graft and effort in and I am excited to grab this opportunity.”

Training for Dani has been something that she needs to juggle along with all of her other responsibilities, she said, “Training has been constant and intense and I have been mixing it up with different things.

“Some sessions have been hard core fitness whereas others are stripping it back to the basic skills and I have been in my fight camp for a long time now.”

Hodges speaks of her camp fondly stating, “I have always loved training and I never miss a session, but, this camp has been my favourite.

“Don’t get me wrong it has been insanely tough and I am still a work in progress.

“But, I am enjoying seeing the progress, the dieting has been hard however, I think that’s the part of the job that every boxer hates.”

For many boxers being a pro is something they wish to accomplish and Dani says, “It is something I have strived to achieve, I am really enjoying it and I am excited about all of the possibilities that it could bring.

“I have had to up my training and my diet and I am living the life style of one which does mean a lot of sacrifices.

“I miss out on nights out with friends and events, I work full time and I am a single mum who also coaches junior boxers.

“It is tough but I am determined to make it all worth it.”

With so much happening in Dani’s life she needs to stay atop of it all and have good time management.

“I have to be extremely organised, I keep a routine, but I am also quite lucky as my work understand my commitments and support me.

“My son is brilliant and he helps around the house along with other jobs.

“He is also a boxer so a lot of our quality time is spent training together, but it is definitely tough.”

Coaching juniors is a part of Hodges’s life and they are well aware of what she is about to undertake.

“They are all really excited for me and hopefully I will have a few of them there supporting me and that is a good way to motivate me.”

While many pros have been boxers since they were kids, Dani is different saying, “I was always a fan, since I was a kid, but, I didn’t take up boxing until after my mid 20’s.

“I do really wish I had started as a child.

“As a kid it was not something that was really aimed at young girls but I think that has all changed now.

“I would love to see more girls get involved in the sport and to be able to have the confidence to train in a gym full of lads and to have the confidence to know they have the same right as them to be there.”

Tickets, priced at £35 standard or £60 VIP with a hot fork buffet, are available by calling the Walsall FC Box Office on 01922 651 414, extension 416. It will be £40 for entry on the door.

The Grosvenor Casino Walsall, on Bentley Mill Way, are the show’s headline sponsors. They will host the weigh in and after-show party (over 18s).

Ball “I’ve Got The Power”

Rachel Ball wants her opponent to feel the power when she looks to put her training to the test on Friday.

Ball is targeting her first TKO as a professional when she returns to action in the Stadium Suite at the Banks’s Stadium, Walsall Football Club, on BCB Promotions’ Show on Friday July 20, and is determined to make a statement.

The 27-year-old featherweight has recorded three wins from three outings, all points victories, since switching sports from kickboxing.

Two of those came in the Stadium Suite, the other at Walsall Town Hall, with another hometown fight now on the horizon.

Ball has done the hard yards in camp and has been working on drills specifically designed to generate the sort of punch potency that could stop her contest early.

She’s still heavily involved at the Trojan Martial Arts Academy under the tutelage of chief instructor Gavin Burrows and her partner Todd Harrison.

Ball said: “I’m hungry and aching, at the moment, which are the signs of a good camp! I’m ginger and pale skinned, too, so the heat does get to me as well.

“I put everything into my training, I’m up at 4.30am for a run and, with work and an evening session, I’m often not back home until 8.45pm in the evening.

“It’s all worth it, though, and I wouldn’t get in the ring being any less fit than I normally am. I’m very serious about my career.

“We’ve done a few things differently this time, such as learning to plant my feet more so I can get the power into my punches that I need. That comes from good footwork.

“I’ve become physically stronger, too, and I’ve always been a strong girl since the kickboxing. I need to show that in boxing now.

“I’m always in the gym, I spend a lot of time at Trojan and I’m one of a few girls signed to BCB, so there’s lots of sparring for me with the likes of Dani Hodges and Kirstie Bavington.

“I’ve been up to spar again with Natasha Jonas (first female Brit to box at the Olympic Games) and that’s been a great experience. She’s strong as hell.

“I’ve been there before, so I must have been half decent to have been asked there. It’s been a learning curve, but I’ve held my own. That bodes well for me.”

Tickets, priced at £35 standard or £60 VIP with a hot fork buffet, are available by calling the Walsall FC Box Office on 01922 651 414, extension 416. It will be £40 for entry on the door.

The Grosvenor Casino Walsall, on Bentley Mill Way, are the show’s headline sponsors. They will host the weigh in and after-show party (over 18s).