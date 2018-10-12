UK News: Billy Joe Saunders; Hosea Burton; Lisa Whiteside

WBO Statement on Billy Joe Saunders





WBO President Francisco ‘Paco’ Valcárcel, Esq reacted on Billy Joe Saunders’ public comments regarding his world title status:

“B.J. Saunders has voluntarily vacated the WBO Middleweight Title, and publicly apologized for his violation of the Massachusetts Athletic Commission’s anti-doping regulations”.

“Therefore, the clash between Demetrius Andrade and Walter Kautondonkwa scheduled for October 20th will now be for the vacant World Crown”.

“Also, I will recommend to the WBO Executive Committee that Saunders receives a six month suspension for his transgression”.





###

Hosea Burton is determined to prove himself a world-class light-heavyweight – starting on the Matchroom show in Newcastle on Saturday.

Former British champion Burton (21-1-KO10) returns to action on a show broadcast live on Sky Sports and having bounced back from his sole career defeat with a trio of clinical victories, is looking to gain momentum under new management team MTK Global.

Burton said: “I’m absolutely over the moon to be back out fighting again. I don’t train to be fit – I train to get out and fight. I want to be active now and with MTK Global I’ll be as busy as ever.





“I believe I’ve made massive improvements and I’ll show that on fight night. People can make up their own minds when they see me in action.

“Of course there’s the danger being over-eager to impress but hopefully, with 22 fights as a professional and the best part of 100 as an amateur, I should have enough about me to keep my head on the game.

“I’d love to get a knockout but I’ll try to box fast and not get hit. I don’t want to win wild. I want to win inside as few rounds as possible and come out of it with no injuries so I can fight again as soon as possible.

“I want as many fights as I can before Christmas and move back up the ratings. I believe I’m the best in Britain and one of the best in the world.

“I’d love to fight for a world title and I believe I’ll be knocking on the door for it soon. Not everyone wants to fight a 6ft 4in puncher who can box. I’ll just keep getting rid of whoever MTK Global puts in front of me.”

Also on the bill at Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena are Burton’s new MTK Global team-mates Simon Vallily, Darren Reay and Chad Ellis.

###

GB Boxing confirms departure of Lisa Whiteside from Great Britain’s Olympic boxing programme

GB Boxing has confirmed that Lisa Whiteside has left the World Class Performance Programme (WCPP) by mutual consent and has been released from her contract with immediate effect.

She will therefore not be a part of the team for the forthcoming AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in November and will not be part of the GB Boxing squad for the remainder of the 2017- 21 Tokyo Olympic cycle.

GB Boxing’s Performance Director, Rob McCracken explained: “Lisa has not trained a great deal with the squad since the Commonwealth Games and after much thought and discussion it became clear to both parties that she was not in a position to continue to commit to the obligations required of her as a member of the GB Boxing squad.

“We would like to thank Lisa for her years of excellent service to GB Boxing. She is world-class boxer that has consistently shown she can win medals at the highest level and we wish her the very best of luck in the future.”

Lisa Whiteside said: “I am sad to be leaving the GB Boxing World Class Programme, but I know it is the right time and I am happy to depart as Commonwealth champion.

“Being on the programme and being part of the GB Boxing family for nearly six years has been an amazing, life-changing experience. What started as a hobby turned into a career as an elite athlete and I hope I have inspired others.

“I want to express my sincere thanks to my family and my club coach, Mick Day, and all of the coaches and support staff of GB Boxing, without whom I could not have achieved what I have. I would like to wish all the boxers the best of success in the coming months and years and for Tokyo 2020.”

Flyweight, Whiteside, 33, joined the GB Boxing squad in 2012 having previously competed for England at featherweight where she had won a silver medal at the 2011 European Championships in Holland and bronze at the 2012 world championships in China.

She went on to win flyweight silver at the 2014 world championships in South Korea, narrowly losing the final on a split decision.

A serious head injury sustained in an accident outside of the ring in April 2015 threatened her career, but she returned to win a bronze medal at the 2016 European Championships in Bulgaria.

Her career highpoint came in April 2018 when she won gold at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.