UK Boxing News: Sean Davis; Craig Morris; James Beech Junior

Birmingham super bantamweight, Sean ‘Showtime’ Davis, is looking forward to his ring return writes Ben Gibson.





Davis – 13-2 – is set to fight on BCB Promotions Emerging Stars card on Saturday, 9th June.

The Brummie boxer has been in a number of high profile bouts, including fights for the WBC International Super Bantamweight Title and BBBofC British Super Bantamweight Title, and is looking forward to stepping back in the squared circle.

“I am feeling great and I am back in the best shape possible,” he told www.bcb-promotions.com. “It has been a long time since my last fight and I am really happy to get back in the ring.

“Everyone that knows me will tell you that I work really hard and nothing has changed there.





“The work rate for me has always been very high but I have seemed to have found a new level of fitness.”

Davis made the difficult decision to move trainers from Peter Christie to Shaun Cogan earlier this year. It was a tough call to make for the likeable 26 year-old, having been with Christie since childhood. However, he is enjoying life under his new Mentor and is looking forward to showing a different side to his game when he returns to the ring next weekend.

“I feel like I am progressing in every session with my new trainer Shaun Cogan and he is really pushing me along with new fight tactics and ring craft,” he added. “I am punching a lot harder than I use to and it is continuing right through the sessions and all the way through the rounds when on the pads.

“Shaun has me working on sitting on my shots a bit more and focusing on placing my opponent where I want them with my footwork.





“I had been with Pete for 15 years and have nothing bad at all to say about him.

“He is like a second father to me and has trained me from nothing up to major title contention.

“When I lost the British Title shot I was going to pack it all in and I didn’t know whether I loved the sport anymore.

“After I took a good break, I realised I did love it but if I did go back I would like to try another trainer just to see if I can get a different input or angle on it.

“Shaun’s style is different to Pete’s so having known Shaun since I turned pro I knew he could make the changes I wanted.

“I want to take it fight by fight and keep winning and be back in the running for big titles as soon as I can.

“I know that I give everything possible in and out of the gym in the build-up to my fight and do everything I could ask of myself so when fight time comes I am fit and ready for anything.”

The Emerging Stars bill will be topped by a 10-round battle for the English bantamweight title between Kyle Williams and defending champion Thomas Essomba.

There is also a packed undercard. Tickets are on sale now, priced at £40, which will be £45 on the door. VIP ringside passes are £65. To buy, contact the boxers or visit iboxingtickets.com.

Morris: “I’m Calling The Shots”

Craig Morris has told his rivals he’s calling the shots as he prepares to return to action with a keep-busy contest next month.

He’s back in the ring on Saturday June 9 to continue his professional boxing journey.

That paid journey has seen him become Midlands welterweight champion and now IBO Continental title holder, which was last defended against Andy Keates.

The two headlined at Birmingham’s Genting Arena in March, but their hotly-anticipated clash was cut short through injury.

Morris suffered a nasty cut by his right eye from a clash of heads in the third round, with no scores possible as per the rules as the contest hadn’t passed four rounds.

Keates and his supporters have demanded a rematch, which Morris is adamant will not happen unless it’s on his terms.

In the meantime, the 26-year-old southpaw will lace on the gloves at Starworks with his eyes on more titles later in the year.

He said: “I was disappointed by what happened with Keates, as I’m sure he was but it’s not like I wanted the cut. We were clashing heads all through it and things happen.

“It’s never happened to me before and I would have carried on fighting, had it been down to me, because that’s my nature. The doctor made the call.

“I felt like the fight was going in my favour, I was getting stronger as it went on and I know both what we trained for and what the game plan was.

“When I was putting it on him, I felt like I was on top and the rounds were close. As strange as it sounds, I was pleased with it. There’s been a lot of afters and some of it is rubbish.

“The rematch won’t happen unless there’s big money or he’s got a good title to put on the line, it’s as simple as that.

“I’m not in boxing to go over old ground, I want fresh challenges and I thrive on the big fight. A good challenge gets you out of bed.

“My missus Lorna is pregnant, she’s got a couple of months left so I’m going to have a break after this. Hopefully, the baby will come soon enough.

“Then we can look at getting a shot at something good. I can’t wait to get in the ring and then take it from there.”

Emerging Stars will be topped by a 10-round battle for the English bantamweight title between Wolverhampton’s Kyle Williams and defending champion Thomas Essomba.

Others fighting out of Wolverhampton elsewhere on the card are female fighter Lauren Johnson and Antony Woolery, with Polish powerhouse Damion Kiwior also based in the city.

Connor Jones’ time is finally about to come in the paid code, with the Dudley debutant’s bow delayed from last year.

IBO Continental and former area champion Craig Morris makes the trip from Ludlow in Shropshire to occupy the home corner, while Connor Parker travels from Derbyshire.

Tickets are on sale now, priced at £40, which will be £45 on the door. VIP ringside passes are £65. To buy, call Craig directly on 07815 905 087 or contact him on Facebook.

Beech Joins BCB

BCB Promotions are delighted to announce the signing of undefeated super bantamweight prospect, James Beech Junior, on a three-year management deal.

The 21 year-old (6-0) from Walsall joins BCB from MTK Birmingham and follows in his father’s footsteps in signing for Errol Johnson.

Beech Senior enjoyed 31 professional outings under Johnson between 1999 and 2008 and Junior is delighted to continue the family tradition.

“I always knew I’d end up signing with BCB,” he explained. “I’ve really enjoyed my time at MTK and they have gotten me to 6-0 in a relatively short space of time. I’d like to thank everyone at MTK for their support but this is the next chapter for me.

“BCB are growing all the time. They’ve come on massively over the last year or so and I’m really excited by what the future holds.

“My dad and Errol go back a long way and he’s really pleased that I’m following in his footsteps.”

The graduate of Pleck Boxing Club, who he represented on 80 occasions, will continue to train out of Great Wyrley Boxing Club under Pete Hickenbottom but will visit BCB HQ for regular sparring and fitness sessions with trainers Paul Mann and Ben Wilkes.

“I’m looking forward to working with James,” added Wilkes, pictured with Beech. “He’s a lovely lad with a bright future. He’ll do the vast majority of his work with Pete but we’ll have him over for sparring and I’m sure we can help push him on to the next level.”