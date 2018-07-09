UK News: Matt Sen; Nathan Heaney; Robbie Davies Jnr

Matt Sen claimed the British Cruiserweight Title in only his fourth professional fight on Saturday evening.





The 30 year-old, who made his professional just debut 12 months ago, came back from the brink to defeat Wolverhampton’s Josh Burke in dramatic style on at The Venue, Dudley, on BCB Promotions’ ‘Usual Suspects’ show.

After a cagey opener, Burke found his rhythm. Working off a strong jab, the 32 year-old couldn’t miss with his right hand catching Sen with a number of well-timed shots. He continued to box with confidence in the third and there appeared to only be one winner.

However, that all changed in a split second. Midway through the fourth, Burke stalked Sen with his guard lowered. Sen hit back with peach of a right to the chops which dazed Burke and, after an onslaught of clubbing right hands, referee Kevin Parker waved off the contest. Sen had just enough energy to raise his hands in victory as he dug deep to claim the win, the belt, and maintain his unbeaten start to life as a professional boxer.

Elsewhere, Kirstie Bavington bounced back from a draw on her debut to claim a close 39-38 victory over Irish debutant, Elaine Greenan whilst fellow Richie Ghent trained fighters Josh Miller, Connor Lee Jones and Danny Ball all claimed points victories over Lewis Van Poetsch, Kristian Laight and Danny Little respectively.





Finally, Daryl Pearce made a winning start to life in the paid ranks as he overcame Plymouth’s Mohamed Mahmoud 39—37.

A link to all fights can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/user/UKOBoxing

Nathan Heaney is looking to make some noise in the middleweight division as he prepares for his next fight night.





Heaney will be in the ring for the fourth time as a professional looking to build a hat-trick of pro wins at Kings Hall on Friday, 13th July. The show is sponsored by Grosvenor Casino Stoke who host the Official Weigh-In.

The hometown fighter, features as part of Errol Johnson’s Black Country Boxing Promotions offering, on a show which has been titled ‘Stokin

the Fire.’

The 29-year-old has encountered different tests in victories over Darryl Sharp, Emmanuel Moussinga and Sean Gorman since turning over.

It came after a lengthy amateur career with South Staffs Boxing Club, where he took part in 90 bouts before deciding to punch for pay’

Heaney bombed away at Sharp without getting him out of there inside the distance, while Moussinga had to be outworked for him to get

his hand raised.

A first pro TKO came at the expense of Gorman, who folded under pressure in round three. Heaney, who has a voicerfious fan base behind

him, is targeting more of the same.

He said: “Everything is going well, I’ll be looking to get to, at least, five wins before the year is out and the middleweight division

is wide open just now.

“Tyler Denny is the Midlands champion but is getting a shot at the English title, so that belt might become vacant down the line,

“I might not be ready for that just now, but I’m looking to get to that level. I’ve been pleased with my development so far and I need

to keep that going.

“I hit Sharp with everything I had and he was still standing, he was a very tough individual. I had to really match Moussinga’s volume

of punches, he never stopped throwing punches.

“The Gorman fight came on a televised card (Hughie Fury’s British heavyweight title win over Sam Sexton), I went on just before the cameras

started rolling but it was a good experience.

“My fans were outstanding that night, there was a great atmosphere and it was still very early in the evening, Wherever I go, it will be

a good vibe with them around.

“I got some really good compliments about the win over Gorman. Mick Hennessey (show promoter and noted manager), called me a ‘lethal

body puncher.’

“Gorman couldn’t live that and I’ll be trying to do the same to whoever I’m in with, at the Kings Hall, although I’m not sure who I’m

going in with as yet.

“I beat Moussinga at the same venue, so let’s hope I get that sort of test. That taught me a lot, which each opponent should.”

His bout supports the main event at the Kings Hall, which will see Ryan ‘Stewart’ Davies and Rob Hunt collide for the eight-round British

Challenge welterweight title.

Heaney’s stable-mate Luke Caci, from Newcastle-under-Lyme and a graduate of Orme Boxing Club, also features after winning a British Challenge

crown in his last outing.

Tickets, priced at £35 standard and £60 VIP ringside, are on sale now.

Robbie Davies Jnr has signed a three-fight deal with Matchroom Boxing – with the first of those bouts to be a British and Commonwealth Super-Lightweight title clash with Glenn Foot in Newcastle in October.

The Liverpool ace will meet the Sunderland man for the vacant Lord Lonsdale belt and the Commonwealth crown that Foot landed in March in Glasgow with an 11th round stoppage against Scotsman Jason Easton – and Foot puts that title on the line for the first time against Davies Jnr, who goes for his first big titles.

The 28 year old exacted revenge for his sole career loss in March on home turf against Michal Syrowatka, reversing the 12th round stoppage that he suffered against the Pole in London last July, and he’s thrilled to have a clear plan for his next three fights.

“I’m very happy to be part of the Matchroom team,” said Davies Jnr. “There isn’t any other promotion in the world not just in Britain like them. I know working with them can get me the big fights and the bright lights I’ve been craving.

“I respect Glenn, he’s a no-nonsense type fighter and a very hard, durable man. I know he’s going to bring his A-game but this is what I need, fights to push myself to showcase to everyone that I’m a cut above the rest. I work hard all year round and now it’s time I reap the rewards. And The New.”

“I am delighted to see Robbie box on our shows and on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in US,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “The domestic 140lbs division is red-hot right now and the fight with foot will put the winner as the front runner in that pack.

“There are huge fights ahead for Robbie and it all begins in October in Newcastle.”

“It’s a pleasure to be linking up with Eddie and Matchroom,” said Davies Jnr’s manager Neil Marsh. “Under the Matchroom banner Robbie will explode on to the world scene. The Foot fight will be a great one for the fans but boxing is about levels. No disrespect to Glenn but Robbie will make his mark.”