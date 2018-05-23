UK Boxing: Kieran Leinster; Thomas Essomba

26 year old Kieran Leinster is the latest prospect to put pen to paper and sign a three year management deal with Goodwin Boxing.

Berlin Born but Teddington based Kieran comes from the Queensbury league featured on Eurosport where je has been very successful featuring many times on TV and winning many of the Queensbury titles.

“I felt the time was right to take the next step and compete at a professional level. I believe I have what it takes to win professional titles at a good level” said Kieran.

The team spearheading the training side of Leinster’s career are the State of Mind Fitness team in Hammersmith headed by Barry O’Connell with Sean Earles.

Kieran will now undergo the application process with the British Boxing Board of Control and all things being well aims to make his professional debut in September 2018.

“I am delighted Kieran has chosen to sign with us “ said Steve. “There were many other managers after his signature and it was appreciated that he chose us to look after him. I have watched many of Kieran’s bouts and he is a crowd pleaser and a great addition to the Goodwin team”.

Essomba Confident

English Bantamweight Champion, Thomas Essomba, admits to not knowing much about challenger Kyle Williams.

The former Olympian travels to Williams’ backyard – Wolverhampton – next month to defend the title he picked up against Louis Norman earlier this year. It’s a tough first defence for Essomba, against an undefeated fighter in his hometown, but the 30 year-old from Ryhope is confident of retaining his strap.

“Firstly I want to say thanks to God for giving me this excellent opportunity to defend my English title for the first time,” he told bcb-promnotions.com. “Also, thanks to Errol Johnson and BCB Promotions for offering me this fight. I’m looking forward to fighting in Wolverhampton for the first time!

“To be honest I don’t know too much about Kyle Williams. I don’t study my opponents too much, because I know that I’m capable of beating anyone when I perform at my best. But Williams will be desparate to win the English title in front of his home fans, so I have to take the fight seriously and be at my best.

“I’m very proud to be English Champion. I performed OK against against Louis Norman. I did enough win but I know I can perform even better.”

Essomba represented Cameroon in the 2012 Olympic Games but qualifies for the English strap due to citizenship and residence.

“Boxing is my life,” he added “I live in the gym. But as soon as we were offered the fight, the intensity of training increased immediately.

“I’ve been doing a lot of rounds with my big brother and gym mate Abdon Cesar. I’ve also been doing some sparring with Anthony Nelson and Sam Menzies. I’m well prepared.

“I’m a true warrior, I’m always in exciting fights. I think our styles will gel to make a great fight for the fans!”

Essomba and Williams clash at the Starworks Warehouse, Wolverhampton, on Saturday, 9th June.

Wolverhampton’s only female pro boxer, Lauren Johnson, features on the undercard as does Polish powerhouse Damion Kiwior, and cruiserweight, Antony Woolery, who are also based in the city.

Connor Jones’ time is finally about to come in the paid code, with the Dudley debutant’s bow delayed from last year.

IBO Continental and former area champion Craig Morris makes the trip from Ludlow in Shropshire to occupy the home corner, while Connor Parker travels from Derbyshire.

Former English super bantamweight champion and British title challenger Sean Davis, from Birmingham, and Walsall-based debutant Levi Ferguson complete the line-up.

Tickets are on sale now, priced at £40, which will be £45 on the door. VIP ringside passes are £65.