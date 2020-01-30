Ugas vs. Dallas broadcast team announced for this Saturday on FS1

Today, FOX Sports announces former unified welterweight champion Keith Thurman and former super middleweight champion Anthony Dirrell join blow-by-blow announcer Ray Flores to call FS1 PBC FIGHT NIGHT: YORDENIS UGAS VS. MIKE DALLAS JR. on Saturday, Feb. 1 (8:00 PM ET) live from Beau Rivage Resort & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi. In addition, Jordan Plant serves as reporter, while Marcos Villegas works as the Unofficial Scorer and Felix DeJesus is the translator. The same crew works the FS1 PBC FIGHT NIGHT PRELIMS. On FOX Deportes, Jaime Motta and Alejandro Luna call the fights in Spanish.





Saturday’s main event pits top welterweight Yordenis Ugas against Mike Dallas in a 12-round attraction. The telecast also features unbeaten top lightweight prospect Michel Rivera vs. veteran contender Fidel Maldonado Jr., plus unbeaten Omar Juarez in a super lightweight showdown against Mexico’s Angel Hernandez.

Thurman served as a desk analyst several times for FOX Sports in the past year and is looking forward to calling these televised fights. “I’m thrilled to work the FS1 fights this Saturday,” he says. “It’s going to be an exciting battle between Ugas and Dallas. They’re both solid welterweights trying to work their way up the division. Ugas fought on my undercard in July and the former Cuban Olympian always brings it. Dallas had an impressive amateur career and the Californian will definitely be stepping in the ring to prove something.”

Dirrell served on the broadcast team for two fight nights on FS1 in 2019 and is glad to be back. “I’m happy to be a part of the FS1 broadcast team on an exciting show on Super Bowl weekend,” he says. “I’ve had so much fun doing these in the past and I always look forward to the opportunity. It should be a fun night of boxing. I can’t wait.”





Below is programming information, the week’s on-air broadcaster roster and fight card lineup:

FOX SPORTS PBC FIGHT NIGHT

Announcers: Keith Thurman, Anthony Dirrell, Ray Flores

Reporter: Jordan Plant

Unofficial Scorer: Marcos Villegas

FOX Deportes: Alejandro Luna and Marin Zuniga

Digital: FOX Sports App, FOX Now, FOXSports.com

SiriusXM: FOX Sports on SiriusXM channel 83

Social: @PBConFOX, #PBConFS1





FS1 PBC FIGHT NIGHT PRELIMS

Network: FS1, FOX Deportes

Date/Time: Saturday, Feb. 1 (6:30 PM ET)

Bouts:

Deon Nicholson (12-0, 12 KOs) vs. Earl Newman (10-2-1, 7 KOs), 10 Rounds – Cruiserweight

Jesus Alejandro Ramos (11-0, 10 KOs) vs. Ramal Amanov (16-1, 5 KOs), 8 Rounds – Welterweight

FS1 PBC FIGHT NIGHT: YORDENIS UGAS VS. MIKE DALLAS JR.

Network: FS1, FOX Deportes

Date/Time: Saturday, Feb. 1 (8:00 PM ET)

Bouts:

Raymond Guajardo (5-0, 4 KOs) vs. Clay Collard (5-2-3, 1 KO), 6 Rounds – Super Welterweight

Omar Juarez (6-0, 4 KOs) vs. Angel Hernandez (10-1, 10 KOs), 6/8 Rounds – Super Lightweight

Michel Rivera (17-0, 11 KOs) vs. Fidel Maldonado Jr. (27-4-1, 20 KOs), 10 Rounds – Lightweight

Yordenis Ugas (24-4-1, 11 KOs) vs. Mike Dallas Jr. (23-3-2, 11 KOs), 12 Rounds – Welterweight