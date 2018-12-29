UFC Fight Pass to stream more than 200 live combat sports events in 2019 – double the current schedule

UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports, today announced that it will double its live event schedule in 2019, showcasing more than 200 exclusive events featuring top promotions from around the world. In all, FIGHT PASS will offer more than 1,000 hours of live and exclusive combat sports programming in 2019, providing fans with a front row seat to a broad spectrum of competitive fighting, including mixed martial arts, boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and more.







“If you’re a combat sports fan, FIGHT PASS is a must have for 2019,” said UFC President Dana White. “Fans will get exclusive UFC FIGHT PASS Prelims before every Pay-Per-View, as well as a look at up-and-coming fighters competing live in top combat sports promotions around the world. This is just the beginning of how we’re going to tap into the power of FIGHT PASS to continue to grow MMA and all these other combat sports that fight fans love.”

The preliminary 2019 programming schedule calls for FIGHT PASS to live stream fights from a minimum of 20 combat sports promotions. The total number of live fights offered on FIGHT PASS is expected to rise throughout the year, as discussions take place with current and potential partners about booking additional events.

ORIGINAL PROGRAMMING





Complementing the live event schedule on FIGHT PASS will be a lineup of original programming featuring in-depth interviews, behind-the-scenes content, and award-winning documentaries. FIGHT PASS will also premiere ON THE LINE, a new betting show that will help educate fight fans about placing wagers on UFC bouts, featuring analysis from professional bettors and oddsmakers. In addition, the UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, a marquee annual event noted for immortalizing MMA’s pioneers, trailblazers, innovators, and visionaries, is streamed live and exclusively on FIGHT PASS. Additional details about FIGHT PASS original programming will be announced at a later date.

SELECTION OF FEATURED LIVE EVENTS ON FIGHT PASS IN 2019

MMA

UFC FIGHT PASS Prelims

Leading FIGHT PASS’ live programming schedule will be exclusive UFC FIGHT PASS Prelims, comprising the early bouts from every upcoming UFC Pay-Per-View event in 2019 and regularly featuring Octagon® veterans and the fastest-rising stars in UFC.

Invicta FC

The world’s elite all-female MMA promotion, Invicta has produced over thirty UFC champions and contenders, including UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes, UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas, UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg, and former UFC women’s strawweight champion Carla Esparza.

Cage Warriors

Known for its fast-paced live events, Europe’s premier MMA organization has seen some of the biggest names in MMA history pass through its ranks over the years, including former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor, former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping, former UFC welterweight Dan Hardy, and former UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Cage Fury Fighting Championships (CFFC)

Operating primarily in the Northeastern United States, CFFC has launched the careers of UFC stars like Aljamain Sterling, Paul Felder, Jim Miller, and the late street-fighting icon Kimbo Slice.

Pancrase

For much of the 1990s, Pancrase boasted the world’s greatest roster of MMA fighters, including UFC Hall of Famers Bas Rutten and Ken Shamrock, as well as Masakatsu Funaki. A quarter of a century later, this pioneering Japanese MMA promotion continues to build upon its legacy with monthly events on FIGHT PASS.

Island Fights

Owned and promoted by boxing legend Roy Jones Jr., the Florida-based Island Fights produces fast-paced events featuring both MMA and boxing bouts.

KICKBOXING

GLORY Kickboxing

Home to the most devastating strikers in all of combat sports and selling out arenas across the globe, GLORY is the world’s premier kickboxing promotion.

SUBMISSION GRAPPLING / BRAZILIAN JIU-JITSU (BJJ)

Eddie Bravo Invitational (EBI)

Founded by jiu-jitsu icon Eddie Bravo, EBI is the progenitor of the submission-only grappling phenomenon. Each EBI event is a 16-competitor grappling tournament with the world’s best submission specialists competing for a winner-take-all cash prize.

Polaris Professional Jiu-Jitsu Invitational

A pro jiu-jitsu event based in the UK, Polaris Pro Grappling invites the world’s best grapplers to compete in a series of superfights.

Combat Jiu-Jitsu

The brainchild of grappling icon Eddie Bravo, Combat Jiu-Jitsu sees the greatest grapplers in the world compete with the added nuance of legal palm strikes.

Quintet

Created by UFC Hall of Famer Kazushi Sakuraba, this unique five-on-five team survival match is contested under submission only rules. Some of the biggest names in BJJ and MMA have already competed in this entertaining grappling format that has the combat sports world buzzing.

BOXING

Roy Jones Jr. Boxing

After FIGHT PASS showcased the final fight of his legendary career in 2018, the great Roy Jones Jr. returns to UFC’s streaming service with a monthly live boxing event featuring the sport’s rising title contenders.

MUAY THAI

Friday Night Fights

The longest running Muay Thai promotion in North America, the New York-based Friday Night Fights brings high-quality Muay Thai fighting to FIGHT PASS.

Bangkok Fights

Every week, FIGHT PASS will live stream a major Muay Thai event from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, showcasing the “art of the eight limbs” in its most authentic form.

Muay Thai Grand Prix

Europe’s elite Thai boxers compete in a series of elimination tournaments noted for their all-out action.

LETHWEI

World Lethwei Championship

The ancient Burmese sport of Lethwei is considered the most aggressive martial art in the world. Using slightly modified rules, the World Lethwei Championship brings world-class production values to the ancient Burmese art, featuring noted American combat sports broadcaster Sean Wheelock calling the action from ringside.

Lethwei Fighting Championship

Featuring the most aggressive fighters in the world’s most aggressive martial art, Lethwei Fighting Championship events will stream live on FIGHT PASS from Myanmar.

WORLD’S LARGEST FIGHT LIBRARY

FIGHT PASS subscribers will also have complete access to the world’s largest fight library, featuring more than 20,000 bouts from dozens of combat sports organizations as well as every fight in UFC history.