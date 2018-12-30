UFC Fight Pass lands CES MMA

CES MMA, the East Coast’s leading mixed martial arts promotion, begins a new era in 2019 as it makes its UFC Fight Pass debut on Saturday, Jan. 19th with a special matinee event at Twin River Casino Hotel.







(Photo courtesy of Kelly MacDonald)

Known as the gateway to the UFC, CES MMA has carved a path to success for current UFC world-title contenders Rob Font, Calvin Kattar, Kyle Bochniak, Andre Soukhamthath, Charles Rosa and Mike Rodriguez, to name a few. CES MMA now teams with combat sports’ premier subscription-based streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, to expand its growing audience and offer fight fans an enhanced viewing experience.

“CES MMA 54,” the promotion’s Fight Pass debut, features two world-title fights as reigning World Lightweight Champion Nate “The Snake” Andrews faces challenger Bryce Logan and defending World Bantamweight Champion Tony Gravely battles Kris Moutinho.





“CES MMA is excited to announce its strategic, multi-year partnership with UFC Fight Pass,” said the promotion’s CEO, Jimmy Burchfield Jr. “Live streaming is the future of our sport and the team at UFC Fight Pass are the most talented in the industry.

“Joining forces provides us with innovative marketing tools and a quality streaming platform that is recognized all over the world. We are proud of the reputation that CES MMA fighters are UFC ready and viewers all over the world will soon get to see why.”

With more than 450,000 subscribers globally, Fight Pass is the ideal platform for CES MMA’s expanding roster. The service launched in 2013 and streams all UFC events, including pre- and post-fight press conferences and various exclusive content, in addition to content from Invicta FC, Glory Kickboxing and the Eddie Bravo Invitational, among others. Subscriptions range from $7.99 to $9.99 per month and are available via www.ufc.tv.

Rhode Island-based CES MMA launched in September of 2010 and hosted its first pay-per-view event in 2012 at The Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, R.I., headlined by the professional debut of WWE superstar David Bautista. The promotion inked a multi-fight deal with AXS TV in 2014 and crowned five world champions in 2018, including bantamweight Andre Ewell, who earned a promotion to the UFC shortly thereafter and won his promotional debut at UFC Fight Night 137 in September.

Visit www.cesmma.com, www.twitter.com/cesmma or www.facebook.com/cesmma for more information, or follow CES MMA on Instagram at @CESMMA.