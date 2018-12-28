UFC® FIGHT PASS® and Roy Jones Jr. Boxing Promotions Reach Multi-Year Live Streaming Agreement

UFC and Roy Jones Jr. (RJJ) Boxing Promotions have reached a new agreement to live stream up to 72 professional boxing events over the next three years on UFC FIGHT PASS, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports.









The inaugural event in the RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS series will stream January 31, starting at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT, live from Viejas Casino & Resort in Alpine, California. WBO #2-rated world title challenger, “Mighty” Aston Palicte (24-2-1, 20 KOs), and unbeaten WBO #4 ranked Jose “Chiquiro” Martinez (20-0-2, 13 KOs) will headline in the 12-round World Boxing Organization Junior Bantamweight Title Eliminator.

Roy Jones Jr., a multi-time world champion and future Hall of Fame boxer, formed the Las Vegas-based promotional company, RJJ Boxing Promotions, three years ago with Las Vegas entrepreneur Keith Veltre, developing a growing stable of fighters in a short period of time.

“I was elated when my partner, Keith Veltre, told me he had started talking with UFC,” Jones said. “This is just the beginning stages of a long, lucrative partnership between these two brands.”









“Roy Jones Jr. Boxing Promotions will give us competitive, compelling fights to stream to our FIGHT PASS subscribers around the world,” said UFC Dana White. “This agreement allows us to enhance our roster of combat sports while partnering with one of the legendary fighters of all time.”

“I couldn’t be happier to bring together the biggest name in boxing, Roy Jones, with the biggest name in combat sports, UFC,” said Veltre. “I love that the UFC is allowing us to be creative, so expect to see prospects, tournaments, title fights and more in this series.”

FIGHT PASS is a digital subscription service that is now available in more than 200 countries and territories. In 2019, FIGHT PASS will showcase more than 200 exclusive events featuring top promotions from around the world, providing fans with a front row seat to a broad spectrum of competitive fighting, including mixed martial arts, boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, individual and team submission grappling, and more.

Fight fans can access FIGHT PASS on personal computers, iOS and Android mobile devices, Apple TV, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, LG Smart TVs, and Sony TVs with Android TV.