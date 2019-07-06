UFC 239: Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos in Las Vegas, Exclusively Available from ESPN+

Main Card also includes Amanda Nunes vs Holly Holm for the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship – Main Card PPV via ESPN+ at 10 pm ET; Prelims on ESPN and ESPN Deportes at 8 pm ET; Early Prelims on ESPN+ at 6:15 pm ET





UFC 239: Jones vs. Santos this Saturday, July 6, will feature a championship doubleheader as two pound-for-pound greats put their belts on the line against proven contenders at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. The UFC 239 main card begins at 10 p.m. ET and will be available for pay-per-view purchase through ESPN+, the exclusive provider of all UFC Pay-Per-View events to fans in the U.S. Coverage of early prelims will begin at 6:15 p.m. ET on ESPN+, with preliminary bouts on ESPN and ESPN Deportes starting at 8 p.m. ET. The entire event will be available in English and Spanish.

In the main event, light heavyweight champion Jon Jones hopes to extend his latest reign at the top when he battles Brazilian power striker Thiago Santos, who enters the Octagon as the No. 2-ranked light heavyweight with 8 knockouts in his last 9 victories. In the co-main event, UFC’s first-ever women’s double champion Amanda Nunes moves back to 135 pounds to defend her bantamweight belt against former champion and current No. 2-ranked contender Holly Holm. Also on the main card will be a marquee matchup of top-5 welterweights when Jorge Masvidal aims to hand unbeaten two-time collegiate wrestling champion Ben Askren (19-0) his first career loss. The PPV card will include the long-awaited Octagon return of former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold in his light heavyweight debut.





ESPN.com coverage of UFC 239: Jones vs. Santos includes analysis from top trainers on the blueprint for beating Jon Jones, features from Marc Raimondi on Holly Holm’s quest to change her legacy with a victory over Amanda Nunes and Mike Rothstein on how Luke Rockhold balances being a UFC fighter and a model. Stephania Bell is also embedded with Thiago Santos this week, writing daily about how Santos is preparing for the biggest fight of his career.

On Friday as the UFC inducts five new members into its Hall of Fame, coverage will include an interactive timeline, narrated by Ariel Helwani, showcasing the UFC’s 22 Hall of Fame moments. ESPN+ users also have access to a betting guide this weekend.

On the ESPN App and ESPN.com, fans can turn to MMA Fightcenter, the new live, data-driven digital experience featuring live fight statistics (including strikes by significance and body region, time in control and takedowns), fighter profile cards and more. MMA Fightcenter visualizes the strikes and damage absorbed by fighters through dynamic color-represented animations, providing fight fans an innovative companion experience to the live event.

