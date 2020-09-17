UFA Set to Air Its Bicentennial 200th Episode

This week marks the debut of United Fight Alliance’s 200th episode. Beginning tonight and going through next week you’ll be able to watch UFA #200, “SFT 23 VR: Jeffrey vs. Assis.” UFA’s 200th episode features Brazilian based promotion SFT and their first event on US soil in Miami.

UFA’s focus is to bring combat sports fans the best MMA from around the world including exclusive footage, interviews and fighter profiles and always be in service to its viewers, giving fans exactly what they want to see. UFA has traveled the world to bring viewers top combat sporting events from international cities such as Bucharest Romania, Madrid Spain, Montreal Canada, Nova Scotia Canada, Ontario Canada, Belfast Ireland, Aruba, Rio De Janeiro Brazil, Johannesburg South Africa, Liviv Ukraine, Neu-Ulm Germany, Panama City, Panama and Istanbul, Turkey. When it is safe to travel internationally again UFA is already planning to work with combat sports events in Russia, Thailand, India, Belarus, Brazil, Colombia, Argentina and the Philippines.

You will be able to tune in to this commemorative episode on NBC Sports Regional Networks, AT&T SportsNet, Cox Sports Television, Stadium Sports and Eleven Sports. The complete schedule of air dates and times can be found on United Fight Alliance’s website.

Episode #200 features commentator’s Emmy Award Winning Jordan “Jay” Adams alongside Long-Time UFC Veteran Charles “Boston Strong” Rosafor an hour of non-stop action in the cage with undefeated fighters Jornel “A1” Lugo and Cortavious Romious in a battle to save their unblemished record. In the main event, Canadian middleweight Aaron Jeffrey takes on Bruno “Brunao” Assis with a finish you won’t want to miss.,

UFA CEO Jordan “Jay” Adams stated, “I am genuinely humbled and thrilled. Episode #200 feels like such a milestone number. The credit goes to my business partner and partner in life, Corinne Adams. She continually expands our television networks and makes sure everything runs like a machine. Thanks also to our promotors, television networks and most importantly, our viewers!”

“UFA has afforded me the once in a lifetime opportunity to sit alongside and commentate with some of the biggest names in the sport including Anthony “Rumble” Johnson, Din “Dinyero” Thomas, Randy “The Natural” Couture, “Suga” Rashad Evans, Mike Brown, Jon “Bones” Jones, Shaquille O’Neal, Kamaru “The Nigerian Nightmare” Usman, Gina Carano, Junior Dos Santos, King Mo Lawal, Lisa “The Black Widow” King, Dan “The Beast” Severn, Royce Gracie, Ryan “Darth” Bader, Sean “The Real OC” O’Connell, Charles “Boston Strong” Rosa, Joe “Daddy” Stevenson, Jessica “The Black Widow” Borga, Josh “The Baby Face Assassin” Barnett, Seth “The Silverback” Petruzelli, Frank “Twinkle Toes” Trigg, Duke Roufus, C.B. Dolloway, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor and Tyrone “T-Wood” Woodley.”

In Memoriam: Tommy “Trauma” Sauer and Josh “Anqa” Samman