UBF Champ Maynard Allison Set To Return September 29

Maynard Allison 9-1 (6 KO’s) is ready to get back in the ring, but this time he wants to show off his skills in front of the boxing hungry fans at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

Allison, who made Philadelphia his home in early 2017, has steadily built his career fighting in North Carolina and in Las Vegas. Since moving to the city of brotherly love, Allison has run off four impressive wins even winning the UBF All Americas Lightweight title in an all action fight against previously unbeaten Eric Hernandez.





Allison’s last fight was June 22 in Durham, NC, and he displayed his full arsenal of power, speed, athleticism, and accuracy defeating Roy Garcia by fifth round stoppage. Allison was the first fighter to stop Garcia, a veteran of twenty seven professional fights. After four rounds, Garcia had enough of the punishment Allison was dishing out and retired on his stool.

Allison gives full credit to his professional boxing growth to his Coach Lando and his wife Jessica. “Coach Lando has got me right. He pushes me to be great, and I go into my fights prepared for everything.” “If it wasn’t for my wife, I don’t know where I would be. She supports my career and makes it easier for me to get ready for these fights.”

Maynard Allison will be part of a full night of boxing Friday, September 29 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. He will battle Juan Rodriguez 7-7-1 (5 KO’s) of Virginia on a card promoted by the busiest promoter on the east coast, Marshall Kaufman of King’s Boxing.

To keep up with the exciting career of Maynard Allison, follow him on Social Media





IG – @officialmaynardallison Twitter – @Dareal_maynard Facebook – @maynard365