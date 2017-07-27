Tyson Fury odd-on to fight again – and 5/2 to win reclaim a world title before 2020

Following Tyson Fury’s latest retirement announcement on social media, bookmakers William Hill are offering odds of 1/3 for him to fight again before the end of 2020. The bookies offer odds of 9/4 for Fury not to fight again – and 5/2 for the ‘Gypsy King’ to win a (WBA, WBC, IBF or WBO) world before the end of 2020.

“Love him or loathe him, Tyson Fury is one of the most colourful characters in the sport and we’re sure the millions on offer in the world of boxing will tempt him back. We believe Tyson Fury will be back in the ring before the end of 2020”, said William Hill spokesman Tony Kenny.

Tyson Fury special odds





1/3 Tyson Fury to fight in a sanctioned boxing match before the end of 2020, 9/4 Tyson Fury NOT to fight in a sanctioned boxing match before the end of 2020.

5/2 Tyson Fury to win a world boxing title (WBA, WBC, WBO, IBF) before the end of 2020.

Potential Fight odds

1/3 Anthony Joshua, 9/4 Tyson Fury, 25/1 Draw