Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III Heavyweight World Title Bout Postponed Due to COVID-19 Diagnosis

The heavyweight trilogy showdown between WBC and lineal world champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury and former world champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder — scheduled for Saturday, July 24 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas – has been postponed due to Fury’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

The two goliaths will now meet Saturday, Oct. 9 at T-Mobile Arena and live on ESPN+ PPV and FOX Sports PPV, resuming one of the great rivalries in the division’s storied history.

Tickets purchased for July 24 will be honored for the rescheduled date.

“I wanted nothing more than to smash the ‘Big Dosser’ on July 24, but I guess the beating will have to wait,” Fury said. “Make no mistake; I will be back and better than ever. We will fight Oct. 9, and I will knock him spark out!”

Hall-Of-Fame Promoter Frank Warren added: “I’m glad that we could all agree to a new date quickly for Tyson to defend his title.

“Tyson is a fighting man, and I know how frustrated he is that he can’t compete this month. It’s such a shame to lose a fight of this magnitude to COVID.

“That said, the extra time he gets to prepare is just going to ensure he’s bigger and better than ever before – I’ve never been more certain that Tyson is going to deliver a spectacular performance and remain the number one Heavyweight on the planet!”

The ‘Gypsy King has got to show that he can come back from COVID-19 illness to successfully defend his WBC title against a motivated Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs), who is seeing red right now.

Wilder is not only angry about what transpired during his rematch with Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs), but now he’s angrier because he has to wait to get his chance for redemption.

Fury, 32, needs to make sure that he’s 100% healthy for the October 9th fight because the boxing public won’t want to hear excuses afterward about him being at only 50% due to his weight.

Moving the trilogy fight three months to October should give Fury plenty of time to prepare for the clash. If not, Fury needs to let his promoters at Top Rank know that he needs more time to train and/or recover from COVID-19.

It’s a good sign that Fury has been photographed cruising around Las Vegas, mask-less, looking healthy and happy. Fury looks like he’s made a blazing fast recovery from the COVID-19 that he caught, which is good.

Hopefully, Fury is fully vaccinated this time because it would be a pity if he catches COVID-19 again. After all, he’s only half vaccinated.