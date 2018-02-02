Tyson Cave Added To Feb. 10 Card; Mcguinness Injured 

Due to an injury sustained during training camp, super featherweight contender Logan Cotton McGuinness will not be able to compete as originally scheduled on February 10 at 17 Steakhouse in Mississauga, ON.

As a result, Lee Baxter Promotions has added former world title challenger Tyson Cave to the bill.





“It’s very unfortunate that we won’t be able to see Logan’s return in Mississauga, a town he helped turn into a hotbed for boxing,” said Baxter. “That said, we still needed to ensure that we had a world-class caliber card to offer, and adding Tyson Cave does exactly that.”

One of Canada’s top pound-for-pound fighters, Cave has gone undefeated over the past four years. After a stellar career that has seen the Halifax native rise to the top of the super bantamweight rankings, he is now looking to secure another world title shot.

Most boxing fans remember Cave for his 2015 world title bout against Oscar Escandon. Although nearly all ringside observers and viewers on television saw the contest as a relatively one-sided affair for Cave, the judges incomprehensibly scored the bout for Escandon and awarded him the interim WBA super bantamweight title. It remains regarded as one of the biggest robberies not just in recent memory, but in boxing history.

“The Canadian boxing community at large will always be angry about Cave-Escandon,” said Baxter. “We’re happy to host Tyson and give the boxing fans in Ontario a chance to see him up close.”

Cave’s bout will be the co-feature on the night alongside Alex Dilmaghani’s clash with Andy Almendras.





The UK-born product has honed his craft all over the world, including at the Romanza Gym in Mexico City under the guidance of Hall of Famer Nacho Beristain, but has made his fighting home in the Toronto region. Dilmaghani most recently defeated the rugged Tuomo Eronen on November 11, showing a world-class punch output and sublime defensive skills.

Dilmaghani is climbing the super featherweight rankings himself, and Baxter hopes to make a bout between him and Cave before the end of the year. Negotiations have already started, with the bout being eyed for a date in Toronto in 2018.

“Alex has been waiting for an opportunity to display his skills against one of the best in the world, and Tyson is exactly that. That’s the kind of fight we want to put on,” said Baxter.

The night will also feature the professional debuts of both Roland Membreno, taking on Francisco Hernandez, and 135-pound prospect Morgan Hughes, who will battle Luis Alcaraz.





In addition, the Canadian super welterweight champion Kevin Higson will be in action, fresh off his first title defense over Phil Rose. Higson hasn’t lost a fight since 2016, a loss to Martin Islas which he has since avenged. The Hamilton native will take on Sergio Castellano of Argentina.

About the event:

Having made its primary home at both Powerade Centre in Brampton and the Danforth Music Hall in downtown Toronto, LBP will make its debut in Mississauga in an intimate, exclusive atmosphere. Fans seated at ringside tables will be treated to not just world-class boxing, but world-class cuisine from the 17 Steakhouse chefs. Guests will be treated to a four course meal from the restaurant named Peel Region’s top steakhouse four years in a row, as well as complimentary wine.