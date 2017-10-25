Tyrone ‘Pretty Boy’ James fights on Nov.11

Undefeated all-action welterweight prospect Tyrone ‘Pretty Boy’ James, (5-0, 3 KO’s), of Elmont, NY faces veteran Daniel Sostre, (13-14-1, 5 KO’s), in a six round clash on Saturday, November 11 from Long Island’s NYCB LIVE, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on the non-televised portion of the HBO World Championship Boxing tripleheader, it was announced by Joe DeGuardia, CEO and President of Star Boxing.

The 26-year-old James, whose father played professional football, has quickly impressed local fight fans since his pro debut in November 2015, including his last four victories at famed venue, The Paramount in Huntington, New York.





“I’m very excited to be fighting so close to home and on such a huge card. As soon as Joe DeGuardia called to offer me the opportunity I jumped at it,” said James. “I was at the first boxing card in July at the Coliseum and knew I wanted to fight there. It’s a great place for my family and friends to see me in a bigger venue.”

“Sostre has fought a lot of tough fighters and has more experience than me but I’ll be ready on November 11 for victory,” continued James who works in the Nassau County Sanitation Department.

Stated DeGuardia, “This is an excellent opportunity and a true test for Tyrone and we’re thrilled to announce his addition to this sensational card. He has a very crowd-pleasing style and his last four fights at The Paramount have shown that local boxing fans want to see more of him. We look forward to another great performance from him on November 11.”

Sostre, a native of Highland, NY, has fought a long list of top contenders and prospects over his twelve-year career including Wale Omotoso, Mikael Zewski, Raymond Serrano, Gabriel Bracero, Ray Robinson and Mykal Fox.

The HBO World Championship Boxing event is headlined by a 12-round middleweight showdown between Daniel ‘Miracle Man’ Jacobs taking on Luis Arias and rising heavyweight Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller squaring off with Mariusz Wach in the co-main.





In the opening bout of the telecast, Long Island fan favorite Cletus ‘The Hebrew Hammer’ Seldin battles Roberto ‘Massa’ Ortiz in a highly anticipated 10-round junior welterweight clash.

FACTS:

Seldin Vs. Ortiz is presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing. Jacobs Vs. Arias and Miller Vs. Wach are presented by Matchroom Boxing USA, in association with Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment, Salita Promotions and Roc Nation Sports. The event takes place Saturday, November 11 at NYCB LIVE, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum and will be televised live on HBO World Championship Boxing beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. BROOKLYN BOXING on Long Island is an extension of BSE’s BROOKLYN BOXING™ brand. For more information, visit brooklynboxingshop.com.

TICKETS:





By using CODE: JAMES through the link below, all Ticketmaster fees will be waived, and it will unlock seats in the Tyrone “Pretty Boy” James fan section!

GET TICKETS HERE.

Tickets for the live event are on sale and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com, NYCBLIVE.com or by calling 800-745-3000. Tickets can also be purchased at the Ticketmaster Box Office at the Coliseum.